Cody Fajardo Leads Edmonton Elks To Grey Cup Victory

Edmonton Elqs quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the team to a 37-30 Grey Cup victory. The win marks Edmonton's first championship since 2015.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo delivered a masterful performance to lead his team to a 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup. The game took place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta. Fajardo threw two touchdown passes and ran for two additional scores to secure the franchise's first championship since 2015. Immediately after being named the game MVP, the quarterback stated he would spend the off-season thinking about his future in the CFL.

Fajardo And Mack Celebrate Grey Cup Success

Austin Mack, who joined the Edmonton Elks after leaving Montreal, expressed strong support for Fajardo to remain with the team. Mack told the quarterback that Edmonton is building a dynasty and urged him not to retire. The two players shared an emotional embrace and exchanged words shortly after the final whistle blew. Mack then started a chant of one more year to emphasize the team's desire to continue their success.

Also read Fajardo’s three total TDs has Elks ahead of Alouettes at halftime in 113th Grey Cup

Mack and Fajardo previously won their first Grey Cup together in 2023 while playing for the Montreal Alouettes. Fajardo earned MVP honors in that victory as well. The Montreal Alouettes traded Fajardo to the Edmonton Elks in December 2025. Mack stayed with Montreal through the 2025 season, which ended in a 25-17 Grey Cup loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Mack became a free agent on January 26, 2026, after Montreal released him ahead of a reported bonus due on February 1. The six-foot-one receiver signed with Edmonton shortly after. Fajardo helped facilitate this move by calling Mack repeatedly to convince him to join the Elks. The partnership has proven highly effective, as both players recorded career-best statistics this season.

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Career Bests And Team Performance Details

During the 2026 regular season, Fajardo set new personal records with 4,788 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Mack contributed significantly to the offense with 82 catches for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns. Their strong performance helped Edmonton climb from last place in the West Division last year to first place with a 13-5 record this year. The team overcame a 7-11 record and playoff absence from the previous season to reach the championship game.

Montreal's defense managed to contain Mack during the Grey Cup, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. However, rookie Joshua Cephus stepped up with four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Mack praised Cephus for his readiness throughout the season, noting that the offense needed someone else to contribute when Montreal focused on his coverage. Cephus's performance helped secure the 15th Grey Cup title for the franchise.

Defensive Leadership And Coaching Impact

Edmonton defensive lineman Malik Carney celebrated his second consecutive Grey Cup title. Carney recorded 11 sacks in his first season with the Elks, ranking second in the CFL. He previously helped the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeat Montreal in the previous year's championship. Carney anchored the league's top-ranked defense and emphasized the team's hard work and speed. He expressed pride in the players who gave everything on the field.

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam guided the team to victory in his second year as a head coach. Kilam spent 20 seasons as an assistant with the Calgary Stampeders before being released. He downplayed the significance of winning his first Grey Cup in the stadium where he previously worked. Mack described the victory as huge for Kilam and expressed pride in being part of his staff. The win marked the franchise's first championship since adopting the Elks name in 2021.