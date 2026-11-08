Cody Fajardo Leads Edmonton Elks Past B.C. Lions in West Division Final

Quarterback Cody Fajardo engineered two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 28-16 victory for the Edmonton Elks over the B.C. Lions, setting up a Grey Cup clash with the Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo utilized his dual-threat capabilities to lead his team to a decisive 28-16 victory over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final on Saturday. The win at Commonwealth Stadium secured a spot in the upcoming Grey Cup for Edmonton, concluding a season of remarkable growth for the franchise.

Fajardo Drives Elks to Victory in Fourth Quarter

With a raucous crowd of 40,183 fans cheering at Commonwealth Stadium, the largest attendance of the year, the game remained tight until the final period. Two critical second-down runs by Cody Fajardo, measuring 11 and 14 yards, were followed by rough play penalties against the B.C. defense, giving Edmonton pivotal field position.

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The Elks capitalized on these opportunities immediately. Cody Fajardo scored on a five-yard run and later connected with Austin Mack on a 23-yard touchdown pass. These scores pushed the Elks ahead 25-16, effectively shifting the momentum of the contest in Edmonton's favor.

Lions Struggle After Key Turnover and Missed Opportunities

The B.C. Lions found themselves in a difficult position after Justin McInnis fumbled a pass reception. Edmonton defender JJ Ross recovered the loose ball and returned it to the B.C. 20-yard line, providing a short field for the offense.

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Vincent Blanchard converted this advantage with his third field goal of the night, extending the lead to 28-16 with just three minutes remaining. Despite a strong response from B.C. earlier in the quarter, including a touchdown run by Nathan Rourke, the Elks held firm to secure the win.

Edmonton Advances to Grey Cup Matchup With Montreal

The victory sets up a Grey Cup championship game between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes. The Alouettes secured their berth earlier on Saturday by defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in a hard-fought East Division final.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, in Calgary. This matchup marks a significant moment for both franchises, with Edmonton looking to validate their turnaround season and Montreal aiming to capture their third consecutive title.

Historic Turnaround Defines Edmonton Franchise Status

The Edmonton Elks staged the greatest year-over-year turnaround in their franchise history. The team moved from finishing last in the West Division in 2025 to claiming first place in 2026. This progression highlights a complete transformation in team performance and strategy.

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This playoff encounter was the first meeting between these two rivals since the 2011 West Final, which B.C. won. Historically, Edmonton holds a 9-4 edge in post-season meetings against B.C., including a 3-1 advantage in home West Finals games.