Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo hints at retirement after leading team to Grey Cup win, while fans rally to restore the historic City of Champions signs.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo signaled his potential continued tenure with the team during a massive victory rally on Tuesday. The 34-year-old star, who served as the MVP of Sunday's 37-30 Grey Cup triumph over the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary, addressed the roaring crowd in the City of Champions. Although Fajardo initially stated he would spend his off-season contemplating his football future, the emotional atmosphere led him to suggest the Fajardo family is not yet finished with the sport.

Fans chanted for one more year as players celebrated with the coveted trophy, marking the Elks' first championship win since returning to the franchise name in 2021. Fajardo recalled receiving messages in December 2024 when he was traded from the Montreal Alouettes to Edmonton for quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. He cited rumors that Edmonton was a graveyard for quarterbacks, but he enthusiastically countered this narrative by declaring it a graveyard for opponents and a nursery for Grey Cup champions.

Also read Fajardo announces he's staying with Grey Cup champion Elks at fan celebration

Fajardo Teases Future with Elks

Cody Fajardo expressed deep affection for Edmonton and noted that he and his wife have been warmly welcomed since joining the West Division team. His comments came after leading a successful campaign to restore the iconic City of Champions signs that once greeted visitors to Alberta's capital. During the celebration at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, players hoisted one of these historic signs in front of the enthusiastic crowd, symbolizing a return to the city's proud sporting heritage.

The six signs originally erected in 1988 honored championship victories by the football team, the Edmonton Oilers, the Edmonton Grads basketball team, university titles, and the city's response to a devastating tornado. Although the signs were removed in 2015, recent efforts by fans have kept the tradition alive. Local media reported that an individual had already posted a City of Champions sign on the southern entrance to the city on Monday, reigniting civic pride.

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Restoring the City of Champions Tradition

Mayor Andrew Knack addressed the crowd during the rally, acknowledging that the signs remain in city archives rather than hanging at city entrances. Despite being the only official booed by the section of fans, Knack accepted the criticism gracefully and thanked the Elks for uniting the community. The mayor's presence highlighted the deep connection between municipal leadership and the team's historic achievement, which resonated strongly with locals.

The revival of the City of Champions branding underscores the significance of this victory for Edmonton. Fans like Jean Ouimet, a 79-year-old lifelong supporter, expressed joy regardless of the franchise's name change. Ouimet attended the rally with her niece Sandra Kinash, who described the excitement of watching the game and shouting until neighbors could hear them. Both women are planning to attend the official Grey Cup parade on Saturday to celebrate further.

Franchise Identity and Fan Reactions

The Elks' victory marks a pivotal moment for the franchise, which officially retired its previous name due to its status as an offensive racial slur against Inuit communities. Many attendees at the rally still wore green and yellow jerseys featuring the former moniker, indicating a segment of the fanbase's attachment to the team's long history. Duncan Byquiste, another dedicated fan, stated that the championship win has uplifted the entire city and brought immense pride to the local community.

Head coach Mark Kilam, an Edmonton native, praised his players for laying it on the line every week in battle for the city. Kilam noted that he and his family are proud to call Edmonton home, reinforcing the local roots of the coaching staff. As teammates passed the Grey Cup around the stage, they filled it with beer and drank from it, solidifying the night as a historic celebration of athletic excellence and civic unity.