Cody Dinunzio receives a 33-month prison sentence for the brutal 2022 assault on Jean-Sebastien Jenson in North Vancouver, citing trauma and rehabilitation factors.

Cody Dinunzio has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for a violent vigilante assault that occurred in North Vancouver. The B.C. Supreme Court issued the decision late last month, with the official ruling published online this week. Dinunzio, who was 24 years old at the time of sentencing, committed the attack against Jean-Sebastien Jenson in November 2022.

The Mechanism of the November Attack

The assault took place on November 19, 2022, in an alleyway near Dave and Mel's Pizzeria located on West 1st Street. Dinunzio waited for Jenson, who was a pizza cook at the establishment, while concealing his face. He wielded a long metal post and attacked Jenson as he removed the garbage after his shift. Dinunzio beat the victim repeatedly about the head and body while demanding he leave town within 48 hours. The attack resulted in three specific convictions: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

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Jenson's Severe Medical and Psychological Trauma

Associate Chief Justice Heather J. Holmes detailed the extensive injuries sustained by Jenson during the incident. The victim suffered several fractures, contusions, lacerations, hematomas, and significant bruising. Justice Holmes noted that the worst effects were psychological, with Jenson unable to work for at least ten months and struggling with ordinary daily activities. Even years later, Jenson continued to experience ongoing episodes of anxiety and remained severely traumatized by the event.

Motive and Dinunzio's Personal Connection

Dinunzio claimed the attack was a targeted response to Jenson's alleged abuse of a girlfriend he knew. Dinunzio was a regular customer at the coffee shop where Jenson's girlfriend worked. He described the incident to an undercover police officer as a Batman villain story intended to send a clear message about the abuse. The court accepted this as the motive for the premeditated violence, linking the assault directly to Dinunzio's vigilante intentions.

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Background and Claims of Rehabilitation

At 21 during the crime, Dinunzio had an extensive history of youth court dispositions and a chaotic upbringing in Cranbrook. He witnessed severe domestic violence and spent time in government care. Following a serious motorcycle accident in 2021, he moved to the Lower Mainland, which he described as a dark period. Since the assault, Dinunzio has claimed to turn his life around by moving to Calgary in 2023 for a solar energy sales job. He has converted to Islam, married a community member, and is expecting his first child.

Legal History and Ongoing Probation Conditions

Despite his claims of rehabilitation, Dinunzio faces a common law peace bond in Alberta with rigorous conditions. These include reporting to a probation officer, living in approved housing, and maintaining no contact with three named individuals. He must also avoid their residences, employment, and places of worship, and attend psychiatric and domestic violence counseling within six months. Justice Holmes accepted his full responsibility for the offences but required significant restrictions to protect the public.

The Final Sentencing Structure

Justice Holmes determined the appropriate sentence by weighing the aggravating circumstances against Dinunzio's background. He received two years and nine months for aggravated assault, 18 months for assault with a weapon, and one year for uttering threats. All sentences will be served concurrently, resulting in the total 33-month term. Additionally, Dinunzio must provide a DNA sample and faces firearms prohibitions for ten years or life.