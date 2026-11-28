Cody Dinunzio received a 2 year 9 month sentence for a brutal vigilante attack on Jean-Sebastien Jenson in North Vancouver in November 2022. Court details reveal the motivation and severe trauma inflicted on the victim.

A North Vancouver man who carried out a brutal vigilante assault against a pizza restaurant employee has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. The court proceedings concluded with Associate Chief Justice Heather J. Holmes delivering the final judgment against Cody Dinunzio for the violent attack that occurred in November 2022.

Details of the November 2022 Vigilante Attack

The violent incident took place on Nov. 19, 2022, outside the Dave & Mel's Pizzeria located on West 1st Street in North Vancouver. According to the official court decision, Cody Dinunzio waited for his target, Jean-Sebastien Jenson, in an alleyway adjacent to the pizza restaurant. Dinunzio had concealed his face to hide his identity while holding a long post made of metal.

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When Jenson exited the establishment at the end of his shift to dispose of garbage, Dinunzio immediately attacked him. The judge's ruling states that Dinunzio beat Jenson repeatedly on the head and body with the metal weapon. During the assault, he shouted threats telling the victim he had 48 hours to leave town.

The attack resulted in three separate convictions for Dinunzio: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats. The physical injuries sustained by Jenson included several fractures, contusions, lacerations, hematomas, and bruising across his body. The severity of the physical trauma was significant, leaving lasting marks on the victim.

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The decision highlights that the assault was not random but targeted. Dinunzio attacked Jenson because he believed the pizza cook was abusing his girlfriend. The woman worked at a coffee shop where Dinunzio was a regular customer, which established their connection before the violence erupted. This motive drove the premeditated nature of the confrontation in the alley.

Victim Impact and Psychological Trauma

The psychological impact of the attack on Jean-Sebastien Jenson was described by the court as severe and long-lasting. While his physical injuries eventually healed, the trauma of the event prevented him from working for at least ten months. He also struggled to function in ordinary daily activities during the recovery period.

By the time Jenson gave his testimony in court, his condition had improved physically, but he continued to experience ongoing episodes of anxiety. The judge noted that his demeanor during testimony made it clear that he remained severely traumatized by the events of that night in November. The mental health consequences were a significant factor in assessing the harm caused.

Offender Background and Rehabilitation Efforts

Cody Dinunzio was 21 years old at the time of the assault and 24 when sentenced. Although he had no adult criminal record, the court noted a fairly extensive history of court dispositions during his youth. His background included a chaotic upbringing in Cranbrook, where his parents separated early in his life.

The decision reveals that his mother and step-father were in active addiction during his childhood and teen years. Dinunzio witnessed severe domestic violence and spent time in government care before eventually moving to the Lower Mainland. A very serious motorcycle accident in 2021 preceded this move, which the judge described as the start of a dark period in his life.

Since the assault, Dinunzio has reportedly turned his life around according to the court records. He relocated to Calgary in 2023 to pursue a sales job in the solar energy sector. He has maintained steady employment in this field and has converted to Islam. He has become regularly involved in Calgary's Muslim community.

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His personal life has also stabilized, as he married a fellow member of the community last year. The couple is currently expecting their first child. Dinunzio provided a letter to the court in which he accepted full responsibility for his offences and asserted that he has matured since the time of the misconduct.

Court Sentencing and Future Legal Restrictions

Despite his rehabilitation efforts, Dinunzio has faced legal issues in Alberta this year involving a common law peace bond. This non-criminal resolution process requires him to comply with rigorous conditions, including reporting to a probation officer and living where approved by them.

The peace bond also prohibits contact with three named people from one family, forbids possession of images of certain individuals, and mandates psychiatric and domestic violence counseling within the first six months. These conditions were considered alongside the violent nature of the North Vancouver attack.

Associate Chief Justice Heather J. Holmes determined that the appropriate sentence was two years and nine months for aggravated assault. She added 18 months for assault with a weapon and one year for uttering threats. All sentences will be served concurrently.

Additionally, Dinunzio is required to provide a DNA sample. He will also face firearms prohibitions for either ten years or for life, depending on the type of weapon involved. This final judgment closes the legal chapter on a case that began with a targeted vigilante assault in a North Vancouver alley.