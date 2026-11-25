Nova Scotia RCMP say the cockpit voice recorder from the Latitude Air Ambulance crash that killed six people has been recovered from the ocean floor. The TSB is leading the investigation into the Oct. 3 crash.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the cockpit voice recorder from the Latitude Air Ambulance crash site has been recovered. The recorder was pulled from the ocean floor by the RCMP underwater recovery team.

The team worked alongside the Canadian Coast Guard and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB). The recovery supports the ongoing investigation into the Oct. 3 crash. The air ambulance went down in the Atlantic Ocean while flying from Bermuda to Boston. Six people were on board, including four Canadians.

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Flight Encountered Electrical Difficulties

The flight reportedly encountered electrical difficulties. The pilot declared an emergency. Air traffic controllers then lost contact with the plane. In early efforts, crews found debris off the coast of Nantucket, Mass.

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The debris was located through a search and rescue operation. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search after covering roughly 7,154 kilometres over nearly 66 hours. The occupants were presumed dead. Canada's TSB is now leading the investigation into the crash.

The RCMP said it is very proud of the efforts to recover critical evidence from the ocean floor. The force said the recovery helps advance the Transportation Safety Board's ongoing investigation. The cockpit voice recorder is considered key evidence in the case. The crash involved a Latitude Air Ambulance flight.

Recovery Supports Ongoing Investigation

It had been travelling from Bermuda to Boston when it went into the water. Authorities have not released further details about what caused the electrical problems. The investigation by the TSB remains ongoing. The RCMP underwater recovery team played a central role in locating and retrieving the recorder.

The Canadian Coast Guard provided support during the operation. The Transportation Safety Board is responsible for investigating the crash. The RCMP said its work is aimed at helping that investigation move forward. The search and rescue operation involved multiple agencies.

Debris was found off Nantucket before the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for nearly 66 hours. It covered about 7,154 kilometres before suspending the effort. All six people on board were presumed dead after the search was suspended.

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Passengers Included Four Canadians

Four of the six were Canadians. The flight had departed from Bermuda. Its destination was Boston when the emergency was declared. The pilot reported electrical difficulties before losing contact.

Air traffic controllers were unable to re-establish communication with the aircraft. Nova Scotia RCMP said it is very proud of the recovery efforts. The force said the work helped recover critical evidence from the ocean floor. The recovered cockpit voice recorder is expected to assist investigators.

The TSB is leading the probe into the crash. The RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard and TSB coordinated on the recovery. The operation took place at the crash site in the Atlantic Ocean. The investigation continues into the Oct. 3 crash.

No further information about the cause has been released. With files from CTV News' Joanna Lavoie. For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.