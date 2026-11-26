A group of nations meets independently of the UN to address fossil fuel transition, aiming to bypass global diplomatic gridlock and accelerate decarbonization efforts.

A coalition of nations has determined that accepting a diluted agreement within the United Nations framework is insufficient. Instead, these countries have chosen to convene separately outside the standard UN process. This strategic move aims to tackle the climate crisis by coordinating among like-minded allies who are committed to decisive action. The decision marks a significant shift in how global environmental treaties might be structured in the future.

Nations Reject UN Fossil Fuel Agreement

During the closing session of the COP31 summit in Turkey, delegates including Ireland Environment Minister Darragh O'Brien refused to accept a watered-down deal. The disagreement centered on the failure of the UN process to adequately address the root cause of the climate crisis. Activist Tzeporah Berman noted that 31 UN climate conferences had danced around the issue of fossil fuels without reducing production. She argued that historic breakthroughs in weapons control were built by coalitions of the willing rather than through UN General Assembly votes involving 190 countries. This separate movement could serve as a companion to the Paris Agreement, establishing a new global framework.

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New Framework Targets Production and Trade

The emerging coalition plans to use trade, tax, and debt measures to help countries end their use of oil, gas, and coal. Unlike previous efforts that focused primarily on reducing emissions, this initiative targets the production side of the energy equation. Matthew Webb, a clean power diplomacy expert at E3G, highlighted that fossil fuel industries have a massive economic footprint. In Asia alone, 80 percent of coal power plants can operate for 40 to 60 years. Allowing these facilities to run their full lifetimes would release 330 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, exceeding all historical coal emissions. Replacing these plants requires addressing the livelihoods of millions dependent on mining and plant operation.

Selective Invitations Exclude Major Emitters

The hosts of this separate process, Colombia and the Netherlands, deliberately excluded major emitters such as China, Russia, and the United States. This exclusion was designed to avoid the lengthy debates and diplomatic roadblocks typical of UN conferences. The group includes countries that have announced their own plans to transition away from fossil fuels, such as France, Germany, and Brazil. The goal is to identify fossil fuel subsidies and find solutions to debt-related financial roadblocks. By focusing on trade measures that encourage decarbonization, the coalition hopes to create momentum that bypasses global stalemate.

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Canada Navigates Ambivalent Climate Position

Canada presented itself as a global leader in methane reductions at COP31. However, federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin stated that Canada has not finalized specific details for participation in future conferences on transitioning away from fossil fuels. The next edition of this conference is scheduled for July in Tuvalu, a Pacific island nation threatened by rising sea levels. Pratishtha Singh, an international diplomacy expert at Climate Action Network Canada, noted that many nations need to commit more resources to support the transition. While Canada lacks its own roadmap for ending fossil fuel use, Singh found encouragement in the country attending these discussions.

Urgency Drives Independent Climate Action

Global temperatures are already above pre-industrial levels, with greenhouse gas emissions accounting for 75 percent of total heat-trapping gases. The urgency of reducing emissions has become apparent to many countries that previously relied on the UN process. The coalition believes that addressing fossil fuels directly is no longer optional. By operating outside the influence of nations that defend their fossil fuel industries, the group aims to accelerate the shift to cleaner energy sources. This independent approach seeks to ensure that the transition away from oil, gas, and coal happens with sufficient speed and scale to prevent further destructive heating.