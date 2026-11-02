Coaldale Winter Fest 2024 Dates Announced for Alberta Holiday Season

Coaldale, Alta., announces its third Winter Fest and 26th Country Christmas Night of Lights for Nov. 27, featuring parades, Glow Skate, and Civic Plaza events through January.

Coaldale, Alberta, is preparing to launch its annual winter celebration with a schedule of holiday events designed to attract local residents and regional visitors. The southern Alberta town confirmed Monday that the third edition of Winter Fest will officially begin with the Country Christmas Night of Lights on Nov. 27. This upcoming festival marks the twenty-sixth consecutive year that the community has hosted the popular illumination parade.

Winter Fest Schedule Highlights

The town released its official event calendar on Monday morning, establishing a clear timeline for the winter programming. The primary trigger for the festivities is the Night of Lights parade, which serves as the central attraction for families gathering downtown. This specific event aims to welcome families to the town center for an evening focused on holiday cheer and community engagement.

Also read Best Adult Advent Calendars for December 2024

Following the November kickoff, the winter schedule continues with additional public activities. The Glow Skate event is confirmed for Dec. 12, offering a distinct recreational opportunity for participants. Furthermore, the Civic Plaza Winter Series is scheduled to run continuously through December and January, providing sustained entertainment options throughout the coldest months of the year.

Mayor Jack Van Rijn Comments

Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn provided official statements regarding the significance of these winter traditions. He emphasized that Winter Fest serves as a critical mechanism for bringing families, friends, and neighbors together. The mayor stated that the event helps the community celebrate the season through shared public experiences and collective participation.

Advertisement

Van Rijn highlighted the positive reception from both permanent residents and seasonal visitors. He noted that feedback consistently indicates that visiting Coaldale during Winter Fest creates an atmosphere comparable to a Hallmark movie. The mayor attributed this unique sentiment to the collective efforts of everyone involved in organizing and supporting the holiday season.

Civic Plaza Winter Series Details

The Civic Plaza Winter Series represents a long-term component of the town's winter strategy. This program extends beyond the initial November launch, maintaining activity levels into January. The extended timeline ensures that the town remains a destination for winter recreation and social gathering for several weeks.

The Glow Skate event on Dec. 12 offers a specific focal point for this extended period. This single-day event complements the broader Civic Plaza programming by providing a specialized skating activity. Together, these elements form a cohesive strategy for maintaining community engagement during the winter months.

Community Impact and Future Engagement

The integration of the 26th Country Christmas Night of Lights with the new Winter Fest structure demonstrates the town's commitment to preserving longstanding traditions. The event serves as a focal point for local commerce and social interaction. Families and friends use this time to strengthen community bonds through shared celebration.

Advertisement

Residents and visitors can access complete details about the Winter Fest schedule and individual event registrations online. The town directs all inquiries to http://coaldalewinterfest.ca for the most current information. This digital resource ensures that the community has accurate and immediate access to all necessary programming details.