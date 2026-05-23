Coal Mine Explosion in China Kills 90, Making It Deadliest Mining Accident in Years

A gas explosion at a coal mine in China’s northern Shanxi province has killed at least 90 people, making it the deadliest mining accident in recent years.

BEIJING (AP) — A gas explosion at a coal mine in China’s northern Shanxi province killed at least 90 people, state media said on Saturday, in the country’s deadliest mining accident in recent years.

The blast occurred at Changzhi city’s Liushenyu coal mine around 5:00 PM on Friday evening. Around 247 workers were on duty at the time, according to official news agency Xinhua. As of Saturday afternoon, nine miners were still unaccounted for. More than 120 people were hospitalized, with many injured by toxic gas.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to rescue the missing. He also urged the “proper handling of the aftermath of the accident and urged a thorough investigation into its cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.

” The coal mine, operated by the Shanxi Tongzhou Coal & Coke Group, was placed on a national list of disaster-prone coal mines by China’s National Mine Safety Administration in 2024. This list takes into account the mine’s “high gas content. ” Concerns have also been raised over the province’s coal mining activities. Shanxi province, with a size larger than Greece and a population of around 34 million, is China’s main coal mining province.

In 2022, the province’s hundreds of thousands of miners dug 1.3 billion tons of coal, accounting for almost a third of China’s total. In February 2023, 53 people were killed after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region. In November 2009, an explosion at a mine in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province killed 108 miners, according to state media. The Associated Pres





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Shanxi Province Coal Mining Gas Explosion Mining Accident Chinese President Xi Jinping

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