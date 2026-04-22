Coachella Hit with Fines After Artists Exceed Curfew, Justin Bieber's Billie Eilish Dedication

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival faced significant fines due to artists exceeding curfew limits, including a $20,000 penalty for Justin Bieber's set which featured a special moment with Billie Eilish. The fines contribute to Indio's General Fund.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a globally renowned event co-founded in 1999 by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen, recently faced a financial repercussion due to artists exceeding the strict curfew regulations.

The festival, organized by Goldenvoice – a subsidiary of AEG Worldwide – operates under a long-standing agreement with the city of Indio, California, where it is held annually at the Empire Polo Club. This agreement mandates that performances conclude by 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and by midnight on Sundays. Violations of this rule trigger substantial fines, escalating with each minute of delay.

The initial five minutes of exceeding the curfew incurs a flat $20,000 penalty, followed by an additional $1,000 per minute beyond that initial period. This system is designed to maintain order and respect the local community’s regulations, with the collected fines directly benefiting Indio’s General Fund, supporting essential city services like public works, police, and fire departments.

The current contract between Indio and Coachella, signed in 2013, extends through 2050, demonstrating the festival’s long-term commitment to the city and vice versa. Interestingly, the previous contract imposed a simpler, flat fine of $1,000 per minute for any curfew breach. Recent instances of artists running over time have resulted in significant financial penalties for the festival organizers. Justin Bieber’s performance during the 2024 event incurred a $20,000 fine for exceeding the allotted time.

However, his set was particularly notable for a heartwarming moment dedicated to his longtime fan, Billie Eilish. Bieber invited Eilish to join him onstage for a karaoke-style rendition of one of his earlier hits, recreating a tradition from his early touring days where he would sing to fans. Eilish, visibly moved by the gesture, sat and enjoyed the performance, embracing Bieber afterward before returning to the crowd.

This touching interaction was widely praised by attendees and documented on social media, with many describing it as a memorable and emotional highlight of the festival. The Killers also faced similar consequences in a previous year, playing an extra 30 minutes and incurring associated fines.

In another instance, organizers were compelled to halt The Cure’s set mid-song when they began a new track after 12:30 a.m. Indio Police Commander Ben Guitron confirmed that the police were responsible for enforcing the curfew, but emphasized that the shutdown was carried out without physical intervention. The total fines accumulated during the first weekend of the festival reached $117,000, with an additional $51,000 assessed during the second weekend, bringing the overall total to $168,000 for the entire event.

The financial implications of these fines underscore the importance of adhering to the agreed-upon schedule. While the fines contribute to Indio’s public services, they also represent a cost for the festival organizers. The situation highlights the delicate balance between artistic expression and logistical constraints at large-scale events like Coachella. The festival’s continued success relies on maintaining a positive relationship with the city of Indio and respecting the regulations in place.

The incident with Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, despite resulting in a fine, also demonstrates the power of music to create meaningful connections between artists and their fans. Bieber himself acknowledged Eilish’s bright future on his Instagram, further solidifying the positive sentiment surrounding the moment. The fines collected are not merely punitive measures but are reinvested into the community, supporting vital services that benefit residents and contribute to the overall quality of life in Indio.

The long-term contract between Coachella and Indio suggests a commitment to continued collaboration and a shared understanding of the festival’s economic and cultural impact on the region. The enforcement of the curfew, while strict, is ultimately aimed at ensuring a smooth and respectful event for all involved, balancing the excitement of the festival with the needs of the local community





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Coachella Music Festival Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Indio Fines Curfew

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