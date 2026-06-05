CN Tower's 50th Anniversary Resurrects Sparkles, the World's Highest Disco

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Toronto's CN Tower is reviving the legendary Sparkles disco, which operated on its main observation deck from 1979 to 1991. The pop-up event will recreate the vibrant 1980s atmosphere that once attracted locals, tourists, and celebrities 346 meters above the city.

Toronto's CN Tower, a global icon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. As part of the festivities, the tower is bringing back a legendary piece of its history: Sparkles, the highest disco on the planet.

From 1979 to 1991, Sparkles occupied the main observation deck, 346 meters above the city, becoming a vibrant hub where locals mingled with tourists, celebrities, and even the occasional dancing bear. This Friday, a pop-up event will recreate the magic of that era, just in time for Pride, offering an all-ages glimpse into a bygone nightlife phenomenon. The original Sparkles was famed for its transforming decor.

By day, it served as a standard observation deck for the tower's millions of annual visitors. Each night, it underwent a rapid metamorphosis using swinging doors, hidden cabinets, and mirrors to become a cutting-edge disco. The space was an electronic wonderland, featuring neon sculptures, 7,000 lights, smoke machines, a motion-activated laser system, and strobe lights embedded directly into the dance floor. The Toronto Star described the atmosphere as moody, exciting, and absolutely blinding in a good way.

The club attracted bold-faced names like British pop star Lulu, who famously quipped that Toronto had transformed from a hick town into something simply supah. Despite the waning popularity of the disco era in the early 1980s, the club's management remained confident, asserting that as long as people wanted to have a good time, Sparkles would endure.

The party's vigor even sparked a minor civic concern; one citizen wrote to the Toronto Star wondering if the energetic dancers could bring the entire structure crashing down. The tower's general manager at the time assured the public that the structure could withstand the impact of a 747, and a little dancing wouldn't hurt. The club operated for over a decade before transitioning in 1991 into Horizons, a more subdued resto-lounge playing light jazz and soft pop.

Today, the main observation level is primarily used for private events, and the days of dancing among the clouds are a rare memory. For those who remember it, like former DJ George Andrew, the sight of foggy condensation on the windows-a sign of a packed, hopping dancefloor-remains a powerful trigger.

The lore of Sparkles endures, representing a unique chapter in Toronto's social and cultural history, a high-flying symbol of celebration that is now being resurrected for a new generation to experience





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CN Tower Sparkles Disco Toronto Nightlife 1980S Anniversary Celebration Pop-Up Event Historical Recreation

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