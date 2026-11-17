Two CN Rail crew members were hospitalized after a train derailed in northern British Columbia near Terrace. The incident involved cars entering the Skeena River with no hazardous materials involved.

A CN Rail freight train derailed on Tuesday afternoon in northern British Columbia, resulting in serious injuries for two crew members and significant disruption to local infrastructure. The incident occurred near the town of Terrace, specifically in an area where several rail cars entered the nearby Skeena River. Local officials confirmed that emergency services responded immediately to transport the injured workers to the hospital.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

The derailment took place at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, roughly sixteen kilometres southwest of Terrace, British Columbia. CN Rail confirmed the details of the accident in an official email communication sent to CTV News. Constable Kelly Cates of the Terrace RCMP stated that two CN crew members were on board the train at the time of the event. Emergency Health Services dispatched two ambulances to the scene located on the 13000 block of Highway 16. Both individuals were transported to a local medical facility where they remain in serious but stable condition.

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Safety Assessment and Environmental Impact

Visual evidence from the crash site showed multiple train cars submerged in the water and others lying on their sides adjacent to the tracks. Despite the severity of the derailment, CN Rail spokesperson Ashley Michnowski assured the public that there were no fires or dangerous goods involved in the cargo. She stated that the incident had no impact on public safety and apologized for any inconvenience caused to the community. Constable Cates noted that the railway company is currently making arrangements to safely retrieve the derailed cars from the riverbed.

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Transportation Disruptions and Highway Status

The accident initially closed a stretch of Highway 16 in the area, affecting local traffic flow. However, DriveBC reports that the highway has since reopened for travel in both directions. The location of the derailment near the 13000 block of the highway caused immediate concerns for commuters and freight transport operators. Emergency crews worked quickly to clear the debris and ensure the road was safe for public use following the initial emergency response.

Investigation and Future Procedures

The Terrace RCMP has launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the derailment. Authorities have not yet released any findings regarding potential mechanical failures or track conditions. CN Rail continues to cooperate with local emergency services to manage the cleanup and recovery process. The railway company has thanked first responders for their assistance during the critical hours following the accident.