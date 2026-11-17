A CN Rail train derailed about 16 kilometres southwest of Terrace, B.C., sending a locomotive and five railcars off the tracks, injuring two people and plunging some cars into the Skeena River.

A CN Rail train derailed in northern British Columbia on Tuesday, sending two people to hospital and causing some rail cars to plunge into the Skeena River.

CN Rail Train Derails Near Terrace

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. about 16 kilometres southwest of Terrace, according to CN spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski. Michnowski said in an emailed statement that preliminary reports indicate a CN locomotive and five railcars went off the tracks. There was no fire, no dangerous goods were involved and there is no public safety risk, the CN statement said.

Also read Two Hospitalized After CN Rail Train Derails Into Skeena River Near Terrace B.C.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call around 1 p.m. about a motor vehicle incident involving a train on the 13000-block of Highway 16. Two ambulances responded to the scene, and two patients in serious but stable condition were brought to hospital. The derailment sent some rail cars into the Skeena River, which runs alongside the highway in that region of northwestern B.C. The cause of the derailment is not immediately known.

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CN said preliminary reports indicate the locomotive and five railcars left the tracks. Emergency crews and CN personnel responded to the scene. The extent of damage to the rail line was not immediately clear. The derailment occurred near Highway 16, a key transportation corridor in northern B.C. that follows the Skeena River for much of its route.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it received a call about a motor vehicle incident involving a train in the 13000-block of Highway 16. Two ambulances were dispatched, and the two patients were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. CN said there was no fire and no dangerous goods were involved. The company also said there is no public safety risk.

Injuries Reported in Skeena River Crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has not yet commented on whether it will investigate the derailment. CN Rail has not released further details about the cause. Rail cars and a locomotive were seen at CN Rail's McLean Yard near the Lions Gate Bridge in North Vancouver, B.C. , in an unrelated file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

The derailment happened about 16 kilometres southwest of Terrace, a city in the Skeena region of northwestern British Columbia. Highway 16 is the main east-west route through northern B.C. , connecting Prince George to Prince Rupert and passing through Terrace. The incident is the latest in a series of rail disruptions in Canada.

In recent years, derailments have prompted calls for improved rail safety. No further information about the two people injured was immediately available. Their names and ages have not been released. CN Rail said it is cooperating with authorities.

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The company did not say how long the rail line would be closed. The Skeena River is a major salmon-bearing river in northern B.C. Environmental concerns could arise if any fuel or other substances leak from the derailed cars.

Rail Safety Concerns Rise After Incident

However, CN said no dangerous goods were involved and there was no fire. The company did not mention any environmental impact. BC Emergency Health Services said the call came in around 1 p.m. about a motor vehicle incident involving a train on the 13000-block of Highway 16. Two ambulances responded to the scene.

Two patients in serious but stable condition were brought to hospital. The incident occurred about 16 kilometres southwest of Terrace, according to CN. The derailment sent several cars off the track. CN spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski said in an emailed statement that preliminary reports indicate a CN locomotive and five railcars went off the tracks.

There was no fire, no dangerous goods were involved and there is no public safety risk, the statement said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.