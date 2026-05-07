CMHC to Add Earlier Indicators of Homebuilding Activity to Better Reflect Market Sentiment

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is set to add earlier indicators of homebuilding activity, such as residential building permit data and the time it takes for building permits to become housing starts, to better reflect market sentiment. This change is being made due to the government's statistics on new construction activity not accurately reflecting the decline in homebuilding during the construction downturn.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation ( CMHC ) is set to add earlier indicators of homebuilding activity, such as residential building permit data and the time it takes for building permits to become housing starts , to better reflect market sentiment.

This change is being made due to the government's statistics on new construction activity not accurately reflecting the decline in homebuilding during the construction downturn. The industry has observed that homebuilding declined more quickly than CMHC's housing starts data showed in the early years of the downturn, indicating a discrepancy between the two. CMHC will start providing these new indicators in their next monthly housing start reports, which will be released in mid-May.

The new indicators will include monthly data on the total number of building permits that have not yet become housing starts and quarterly data on the length of time it takes a building permit to become a housing start. These indicators will help provide a more comprehensive picture of the housing market and help developers make informed decisions.

The new indicators will be provided for every type of housing in major cities across the country, focusing on high-rise condo buildings in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest real estate market in the country. The study will also include a survey on sales during each stage of a condo building's development, including preconstruction sales, to provide a more detailed picture of how inventory is being absorbed.

The industry is generally pleased with the addition of building permit data and the preconstruction sales survey, as it will improve things if these indicators are considered in housing forecasts





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CMHC Homebuilding Housing Starts Residential Building Permit Data Building Permit Data Preconstruction Sales Survey Housing Market Inventory Absorption Housing Forecasts

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