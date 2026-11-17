Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in October edged down two per cent from September, with actual monthly starts up six per cent year over year.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in October edged down two per cent compared with September. The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts came in at 244,558 units in October compared with 250,072 in September.

The result came as actual monthly housing starts in communities with a population of 10,000 or more rose six per cent year over year to 21,059 in October, compared with 19,806 in October 2025. The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 13,675 units for October. The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate was down 1.7 per cent in October at 246,231.

Also read Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #244 (Nov 17, 2026)

CMHC Reports Reduced Construction Momentum

Kevin Hughes, deputy chief economist at CMHC, says the results for October signal reduced momentum for housing construction, with the national trend decreasing, driven by declines in Ontario, British Columbia, and the Atlantic provinces. The data was released by the federal housing agency on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The seasonally adjusted annual rate is a monthly adjustment that smooths out seasonal variations in housing activity.

Advertisement

The two per cent decline from September to October follows other recent economic news reported by BNN Bloomberg. The agency also noted that the six-month moving average, which provides a broader view of the national trend, fell to 246,231 in October. The decline in the national trend was driven by drops in Ontario, British Columbia, and the Atlantic provinces. The October figures reflect a cooling in the pace of new home construction compared with the previous month.

Actual monthly starts in urban centres, defined as communities with a population of 10,000 or more, reached 21,059 in October. That was up six per cent from 19,806 in October 2025. Rural starts were estimated at an annual rate of 13,675 units for October. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of 244,558 units in October was down from 250,072 in September.

Report Publication Details Released

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate fell 1.7 per cent to 246,231 in October. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 17, 2026. This report was also featured on BNNBloomberg.ca.