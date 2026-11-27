CMHC reports a 10.2% surge in multi-unit insurance for rental construction in 2026 alongside a rise in arrears rates to 0.34%. The agency issued $60.5B in bonds this year.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ( CMHC) reported that it insured 84,372 units of new rental construction during the first nine months of 2026, marking a 10.2% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This significant growth highlights the continued reliance of the Canadian housing market on government-backed financing mechanisms to support development projects across the nation. The data underscores the critical role that mortgage loan insurance plays in enabling the construction of necessary rental housing inventory to meet ongoing national demand.

Rental Construction Growth and Financing Support

CMHC states that its multi-unit insurance products back the majority of new rental construction activity throughout Canada. Through specialized insurance offerings such as MLI Select, the corporation supports new rental projects by facilitating financing from the Apartment Fund. This financial infrastructure is essential for developers seeking to bring large-scale rental properties to market in a competitive economic environment.

Also read Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault Named iPolitics 2026 Parliamentarian of the Year

Michel Tremblay, CMHC Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President of Corporate Services, emphasized the strategic importance of these products. He stated that the continued strong demand for CMHC multi-unit mortgage loan insurance demonstrates the agency's vital role in supporting new rental construction. Furthermore, these mortgage loan insurance products are helping to enable more rental construction while simultaneously supporting Canadians who are seeking homeownership opportunities.

The growth in the rental sector contrasts with a more modest increase in the homeownership segment. CMHC insured 48,049 transactional homeowner units in the first nine months of 2026. This figure represents a slight rise from the 47,774 transactional homeowner units insured during the same timeframe a year earlier. The data suggests that while both sectors are active, the rental market is experiencing a more pronounced expansion driven by financing availability.

Advertisement

Mortgage Arrears Rates and Historical Context

Despite the increased volume of insured mortgages, there was a slight uptick in delinquency metrics. The arrears rate on CMHC-insured mortgages rose to 0.34% as of September 30. This represents an increase from the 0.32% rate recorded at the end of 2025. However, CMHC noted that this current arrears rate remains below historical norms, indicating that the overall health of the insured mortgage portfolio remains stable relative to long-term averages.

The slight increase in arrears occurs against a backdrop of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. While many buyers remain cautious due to inflation and borrowing costs, the core insured portfolio has not experienced a dramatic shift in payment behavior. This stability is a key metric for investors and policymakers monitoring the resilience of the Canadian housing finance system.

Bond Issuance and Financial Performance Metrics

CMHC had also issued $60.5 billion in Canada Mortgage Bonds as of September 30. This issuance amount represents approximately 76% of the corporation's increased annual issuance limit of $80 billion. The significant capital generation through these bonds supports the lending activities required to maintain the high volume of housing construction seen in 2026.

In terms of corporate profitability, CMHC reported net income of $527 million for the third quarter. This figure is up from the $493 million net income recorded in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of the year, cumulative net income reached $1.479 billion. This is a notable increase compared to the $1.346 billion reported for the same nine-month period in the prior year, reflecting improved operational efficiency or higher interest margins.

Advertisement

Market Sentiment and Future Housing Challenges

While CMHC data shows strong construction financing, broader market sentiment remains cautious. Only 12% of Ontarians believe that housing will become more affordable over the next five years. Furthermore, more than one-quarter of aspiring homeowners now believe they will never buy a home. This pessimistic outlook persists even as national sales inches upward and interest rates climb, creating a complex dynamic for future development.

The discrepancy between robust insured construction volume and low consumer confidence suggests that demand is being driven largely by investors and developers utilizing CMHC products rather than traditional first-time buyers. As the industry looks toward 2027, firms like PwC and ULI anticipate more money moving through Canadian real estate. However, getting that capital into new construction remains a challenge as developers navigate higher financing costs and creditor protections affecting major projects.