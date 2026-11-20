The Pear Lake wildfire devastated 70 percent of the Clinton Community Forest, eliminating vital revenue. Local businesses struggle to recover from over $80 million in estimated regional losses while timber salvage continues.

Businesses in Clinton are facing prolonged financial difficulties and operational disruptions more than a year after the Pear Lake wildfire forced widespread closures for weeks last summer. The catastrophic fire not only damaged local commercial infrastructure but also severely impaired a primary revenue stream for the municipality: the Clinton Community Forest. This specific forest has served as a critical economic engine for the village since commercial harvesting operations commenced in 2014, generating substantial income that supports both municipal operations and local non-profits.

Forest Revenue Loss and Timber Salvage

The Pear Lake wildfire destroyed approximately 70 percent of the Clinton Community Forest, creating a significant hole in the village's budget and threatening the financial stability of numerous local service organizations. Steve Law, the general manager of the Clinton Community Forest, provided detailed figures on the economic structure that has supported the region for nearly a decade. Since the harvesting began in 2014, the forest has contributed approximately $1.6 million directly to the village of Clinton. The financial distribution model is strict, with 60 percent of the proceeds going directly to the village in the form of a cheque, while the remaining 40 percent is distributed to non-profit organizations through structured funding applications.

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The scale of the loss was immediate and severe, as the fire roared through the managed timberlands and changed the economic outlook for the community entirely. Law emphasized that the fire burned a substantial amount of the asset base, describing the visual devastation as pretty grim for stakeholders who relied on that 60 percent municipal share. However, the total destruction of value is not absolute, as the biological resource still contains viable materials despite the surface damage. Law explained that even though the landscape looks destroyed, the inside of the trees still possesses thick bark that protects the wood, meaning there is still salvagable timber available for future recovery operations.

Commercial Sector Hits and Tourism Decline

While the forest deals with long-term timber recovery, the immediate commercial sector is experiencing a sharp decline in customer traffic and revenue due to the psychological and financial impact of the disaster on the local population. Nicholas Kosovic, the owner of the Stage Coach Café in Clinton, reported that the traditional summer season, which is the most lucrative time for local hospitality businesses, started with high optimism before being interrupted by the reality of the post-fire environment. Kosovic noted that the café was up about 50 percent in sales from the opening of the previous year, indicating a strong trend of growth and visitor confidence prior to the broader economic downturn caused by the wildfire events.

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The return of customers to local establishments has been sluggish and incomplete, as the community grapples with its own financial worries resulting from the disaster. Kosovic explained that when the café was finally able to reopen its doors to the public, they saw fewer locals come in compared to previous years. The traditional summer tourism sector is crucial for the community's economic health, and having that success interrupted is obviously a big blow to the small business owners who depend on seasonal influxes to sustain their operations through the winter months. The shift from a booming local economy to one constrained by post-disaster financial caution has created a challenging environment for retention and growth.

Regional Insurance Claims and Property Damage

The financial devastation extends far beyond the immediate commercial district into the surrounding residential areas of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, where the aggregate costs of the Pear Lake fire are being assessed by insurance and municipal authorities. Clinton itself lost a couple of structures and vehicles in the Pear Lake fire, but the impact on the wider region was significantly more extensive. In the surrounding Thompson-Nicola Regional District, 120 properties were damaged, highlighting the widespread nature of the destruction that has left many families and property owners in a precarious financial position.

Estimating the total cost of the disaster remains complex due to variations in insurance coverage and the sheer volume of damaged assets. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, an initial estimate for losses from the fire is more than $80 million. However, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District believes that the actual financial burden on residents is even heavier in terms of uninsured losses. Authorities noted that only about half of those who lost their home or secondary home were insured, meaning a significant portion of the $80 million in estimated damages falls on individuals who must absorb the cost of rebuilding without financial assistance from insurance providers.

Wildfire Risk Reduction and Community Resilience

Amidst the economic and structural recovery efforts, forestry managers are highlighting the importance of proactive wildfire risk reduction treatments to mitigate future severity and protect community assets. Steve Law pointed to the physical differences in the forest landscape to demonstrate how risk reduction treatments can lessen the severity of wildfires and alter fire behavior. He highlighted a section of the forest across from the scorched area where a prescribed burn had been conducted in the past, noting the visual contrast between the green, healthy trees on the treated side and the blackened, burned trees on the untreated side.

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These prescribed burns are cited as one of the treatments that can help control fire spread and change the fire behavior, potentially saving timber and reducing the economic impact of future events. Law explained that the green area over there serves as a practical demonstration of how fuel management can help lessen the severity of the burn. As the community of Clinton moves forward, this visual evidence supports the argument that investing in forest management is not just an environmental concern but an economic necessity to protect the $1.6 million revenue stream and the $80 million in regional property values from future catastrophic losses.