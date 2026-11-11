Father arrested after 11-month-old baby found buried alive in dog crate in South Carolina

An 11-month-old South Carolina boy was found buried alive in a dog crate beneath dirt and pine straw a day after he vanished with his father, who was arrested and remains in custody.

An 11-month-old South Carolina boy was found buried alive in a dog crate beneath dirt and pine straw a day after he vanished with his father, authorities said.

The baby, Koah Sharp, was unearthed Tuesday clinging to life and screaming at the top of his lungs, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. The rescue ended a frantic search across central South Carolina. Koon described the moment as the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby. The sheriff's department previously gave a different spelling of the baby's last name.

Also read South Carolina baby found alive buried in dog crate after father's arrest

Baby Vanishes With Father After Grandma's Errand

The search began late Monday morning after Koah and his father, Michael Comer, disappeared. Koah had been in the care of his paternal grandmother when Comer came over Monday. The grandmother went to run an errand and left Koah with his father until another caregiver, who was on the way, arrived. By the time that caregiver got there, the father and son had vanished.

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About 100 law enforcement officers and other personnel scoured central South Carolina for any sign of Koah or his father. By Monday afternoon, surveillance footage captured the 25-year-old father at several businesses, but without his baby. Investigators found Comer holed up in an outbuilding in Batesburg-Leesville on Monday night and arrested him on charges of burglary and resisting arrest, Koon said. Again, his baby was nowhere to be found.

The next day, while searching an area near the home of Comer's father, investigators noticed freshly disturbed dirt in pine straw about 50 yards, or 46 metres, into the woods, Koon said. As they started digging, they heard a baby crying. The race was on, Koon said. Everybody's getting down there trying to get him out.

Infant Rescued Alive From Buried Dog Crate

Koah was found buried in a two-foot-by-two-foot dog crate that was wrapped in a towel, which probably created an air pocket, the sheriff said. He was rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital. The sheriff's department did not confirm Koah's condition Wednesday but told CNN it would release more information later in the day. As for his father, investigators are working with prosecutors to confirm charges against Comer, the sheriff's department said Wednesday.

It was not clear whether he has legal representation. Comer remains in custody and has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday. Koon said he doesn't know why the infant was buried underground. But hopefully, at 11 months old, he will not remember much of this as he grows older.

The case drew widespread attention as authorities detailed how the child survived roughly 24 hours underground. The dog crate was wrapped in a towel, which likely allowed air to remain available. Deputies said the baby was screaming when they pulled him from the ground. The sheriff said the discovery came after a methodical search of wooded areas near relatives' homes.

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Father Arrested as Search for Infant Intensifies

Freshly disturbed dirt under pine straw drew investigators' attention. Within moments of digging, they heard the cry that confirmed Koah was alive. Authorities described an urgent effort by multiple officers to free him quickly. Comer was taken into custody Monday night after being found in an outbuilding in Batesburg-Leesville.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest. The baby was not with him at that time. Investigators continued searching Tuesday, leading to the discovery near his father's home. The sheriff's department said it is coordinating with prosecutors on additional charges.

Comer remained in custody ahead of a bond hearing set for Thursday. Officials did not immediately say whether he had an attorney. The department said more information would be released later. Koah was taken to a hospital whose location was not disclosed.

Authorities did not confirm his condition Wednesday. The sheriff said he did not know why the infant was buried. He added that he hopes the boy will not remember much of the ordeal as he grows older.