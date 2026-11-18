Johan Rockstrom says the world is failing on the 1.5C climate goal and heading toward 2.8C-3C of warming, while accusing some nations at COP31 of obstructing climate science. The Potsdam Institute director warns the battle over science could weaken global climate policy.

Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, has warned that the world is failing to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Speaking to AFP at the COP31 United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, Rockstrom said science has shown that overshooting 1.5C is now imminent and unavoidable. We have to admit failure, Rockstrom said. We signed the Paris agreement 11 years ago and so far we have just added emissions. And now we will inevitably be crashing through the 1.5C limit.

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That is failure so far and that has to be admitted, because that is the key why we need to accelerate. For every year that we fail in bending the curve, the pathway to safety becomes steeper and steeper. Rockstrom, who has briefed world leaders and business leaders and appeared in a documentary with Leonardo DiCaprio, is known for his animated and direct warnings about climate change. At COP31, science has emerged as a key battleground.

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Rockstrom Warns of Imminent 1.5C Overshoot

Debates have dragged on over the science of crossing the 1.5C temperature limit, and a long-running standoff over the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has spilled into the talks. Asked where the world is heading, Rockstrom said: We are not following a pathway that brings us back to 1.5C. We are following a pathway that takes us to 2.8C, 2.9C, perhaps even 3C of warming within just 75 years.

There is no evidence we can support the world as we know it at that level. It is a path to disaster. Rockstrom said the best that science can offer is to limit warming and peak it somewhere around 1.8C and then potentially bring it back to 1.5C. That is what policy-wise is described as keeping 1.5C alive, he said.

But that is an enormously heavy lift, and the first step is the most urgent one, which is to put a brake on warming. He said it is correct to say that 1.5C is theoretically still possible. We definitely need to hold on to it as the landing zone. That would be a big mistake to now compromise with 1.5C. Exceeding 1.5C brings us into danger in two ways.

Dangerous Tipping Points and IPCC Disputes

One is that it increases the frequency and severity of extreme events, but it is also pushing us closer to tipping points which if crossed would bring us to irreversible changes that would push us forever into less and less liveable conditions on Earth. Some nations at COP31 have questioned recent studies into overshooting 1.5C. Rockstrom dismissed those concerns. This is obstruction, it is complete nonsense, and everybody knows that, he said. These are robust, scientifically verified scenarios.

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On a separate dispute involving the IPCC, some nations are pushing to delay the publication of its next major reports. Asked whether science is under attack, Rockstrom said: We are seeing efforts of doing that, to undermine the role of science as the basis for the whole policy regime around climate. This is highly frustrating. We have to stand up and defend science very, very clearly.

Rockstrom said he is skeptical that humanity will change course. If you look at the world today, the answer would be, I am skeptical, he said. We are in a world that is so fragmented and focusing entirely on geopolitics. In that sense I am really, really nervous.

Clean Energy Scales Amid Climate Crisis

Despite his concerns, Rockstrom pointed to progress in clean energy. We are on a journey, he said. We are showing that solar, wind, biomass, hydro, efficiency of energy systems, are starting to scale in a way that almost exceeds our expectations. We are at this collision point.

That is one reason why countries that feel threatened are digging in their heels even deeper. Because they see this is no longer a sideshow, this is a main show. This is really the path toward not only solving the climate crisis, but it is also a pathway to competitiveness.