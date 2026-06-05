Climate Crisis Costs Mount as Carney Shifts Course on Emissions

Canada faces billions in climate damages while Prime Minister Mark Carney retreats from emission goals, prioritizing fossil fuels over the growing clean energy economy.

The financial toll of climate change is no longer a distant forecast but a present-day reality, as evidenced by the devastating wildfires that swept through Jasper, Alberta in 2024.

For Julia K. Baum, a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and special advisor on climate at the University of Victoria, the numbers paint a stark picture. Heatwaves have caused mass coral mortality, kelp forests are disappearing, and billions of mussels have perished. In Canada, the 2021 heat dome claimed over 600 lives in British Columbia, the Upper Tantallon area of Nova Scotia burned in 2023, and Jasper was evacuated in 2024.

These are not warnings of future crises but the crises themselves, unfolding every season across the country. Last year alone, insured catastrophic losses due to climate change totaled $2.4 billion, with uninsured damages adding another billion. The Canadian Climate Institute estimates that climate-induced damages are already slowing Canada's economic growth by $25 billion annually, equivalent to half of the projected GDP growth.

This economic drag is a direct consequence of inaction, and it underscores the urgency of addressing climate change now. Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor who famously warned about the tragedy of the horizon in 2015, is now Prime Minister of Canada. Yet his government's response to these mounting costs has been a sweeping retreat from climate commitments.

Justified by economic necessity, Carney has cancelled the consumer carbon tax, repealed electric vehicle mandates, and proposed stripping environmental impact assessments from pipeline approvals. An agreement with Alberta clears the way for a new pipeline while giving the oil sands a decade-long pass on meaningful carbon pricing. The cumulative effect is clear: Canada is not on track to meet any of its climate goals. Carney has acknowledged that Canada will miss both its 2030 and 2035 targets.

Under current policies, emissions reductions will fall short even of what Stephen Harper's Conservatives once promised. This marks a stark departure from the vision Carney articulated a decade ago, when he warned that short-term political thinking would lead to catastrophic consequences. The economic rationale behind this policy shift is that Canada cannot afford environmental ambition when jobs and growth are at stake.

However, this argument ignores the rapidly changing economics of clean energy. Wind has become the cheapest source of new electricity generation in much of Canada, displacing natural gas. Solar and battery storage costs have plummeted, transforming the energy transition from an aspiration into a arithmetic reality.

In contrast, new fossil fuel projects risk becoming stranded assets, a concept Carney himself warned financial institutions about. Canada's clean energy sector already employs 509,000 Canadians at wages roughly a third above the national average. Under a net-zero emissions scenario, Clean Energy Canada and Navius Research project that number will grow by 7 percent annually, reaching 2.7 million jobs by 2050, more than offsetting projected losses in fossil fuel jobs.

The energy transition is the fastest-growing economic opportunity of this century, yet Carney is steering the country away from it. The goals of diversifying trade relationships, competing economically in a net-zero world, protecting workers in transition, and meeting climate commitments are not in conflict. There is a viable path forward. Major clean energy projects proposed by Carney's government, such as developing offshore wind and building Canada's critical minerals supply chain, are the investments Canada needs.

The problem is that new fossil fuel projects are being proposed simultaneously as if they are economic equivalents, when they are not. As an ecologist studying how ecosystems respond to stress, I have spent my career thinking about resilience. A resilient future for Canadians is possible, but it requires our leaders to choose it. Carney knows what that choice looks like; he told the world a decade ago.

What has changed is that the horizon has arrived, and the Prime Minister who named it is looking the other way





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