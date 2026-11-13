The head of the International Organization for Migration says over 200 million people are at risk of displacement due to climate change, yet funding for adaptation measures falls far short of the estimated $310 billion needed.

More than 200 million people could be forced from their homes by climate change, even as countries spend billions on border security, the head of the UN migration agency warned Friday.

UN Warns Of Climate Migration

Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration, made the warning in an interview with AFP at the United Nations climate conference in the Turkish resort of Antalya. She said over 200 million people are currently living in extremely climate-vulnerable communities and are at risk of displacement. If we do not act now, we anticipate that those movements will increase significantly, she said.

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The warning came as the Canadian Climate Institute released a report showing Canada is greatly behind on its climate goals. Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin responded to that report on November 13, 2026. In 2025, storms, drought, forest fires, extreme temperatures or flooding forced nearly 30 million people to flee their homes, according to IOM data.

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What we do not see, though, is the kind of policy or investment that is needed to address those drivers of migration, Pope said. And, of course, the tension is that we know that countries are spending billions of dollars on border security. Some of the very countries that stayed away from the climate conference were the same ones expressing concern about migration, said Pope. Yet the two issues were connected, she said.

It is critical that governments not put these different issues into silos, she argued. Pope said the IOM is often asked to help support governments as they address irregular migration when it happens. We know how expensive that can be, we know how many lives can be lost, she said. What would make more sense, she argued, would be to help communities threatened by climate change to find ways of mitigating its effects.

That was a much more humane but also cost-effective way of responding to those challenges, she said. We are talking about adaptation measures that are estimated to cost about $310 billion or so, she added. And yet, so far, there had been about $30 billion in funding, and that was nowhere close to what it needs to be. Pope regretted the absence of so many heads of state from the COP31 talks.

We encourage all states to be engaged, to be driving solutions, to ensure that they have a comprehensive approach, she said. We would love to see them all at the table. In other news, a U.S. ground stop resulted in hundreds of cancelled flights at Toronto two airports. One person was seriously hurt after a crash with a police cruiser, and the SIU invoked its mandate.

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