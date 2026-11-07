Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Trial: Insider Betting Dried Up After Ohtani Scandal

Federal trial testimony reveals how the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal reduced inside pitch information for Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, impacting betting patterns in 2024.

Testimony in the federal trial of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz revealed that the flow of inside information used for illegal betting significantly decreased after the major scrutiny surrounding Shohei Ohtani. A government witness stated that the specific intelligence he relied on to wager on Clase's pitches during 2023 became unavailable in the following season due to heightened awareness among gambling syndicates.

Impact of Ohtani Scandal on Betting Intelligence

Luis de Aza Baez testified on Friday that he placed dozens of bets and won thousands of dollars during the 2023 season by wagering on the velocity of select pitches thrown by Clase. He explicitly attributed these wins to having access to inside information that allowed him to predict outcomes with high accuracy. However, Baez explained that when he attempted to source similar tips in 2024, he was informed that no further information would be provided. The reason cited was the intense scrutiny resulting from the ongoing gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter.

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The reduction in available intelligence is directly linked to the high-profile case involving Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. In March 2024, ESPN reported that millions of dollars had been transferred from Ohtani's bank accounts to an illegal bookmaking operation. This revelation triggered widespread investigations into baseball gambling networks, causing many operators to tighten their security and cease sharing sensitive data with bettors to avoid detection.

Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's longtime interpreter, pleaded guilty to stealing nearly seventeen million dollars from the star pitcher to pay off gambling debts. Mizuhara is currently serving time in prison, while Ohtani has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The fallout from this case created a chilling effect on the underground betting market, making it significantly riskier for associates of players like Emmanuel Clase to share pitch-related secrets.

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Testimony on Pitch Rigging and Conspiracies

Prosecutors are accusing Emmanuel Clase of conspiring with bettors to rig eighteen pitches over a span of three seasons. The case relies heavily on testimony from Baez, who described a network of individuals exchanging tips through encrypted communications. Baez testified that he began receiving specific information about Clase's pitching patterns from Enoc Pena, an associate of the pitcher, starting in 2023.

The tips were often disseminated through a group chat named Uber Inc., which Pena created. This group included other men who were employed as ride-share drivers for Uber in Massachusetts at the time. Prosecutors presented a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent by Clase to Pena on September 30, 2023. The message, referencing killing the first two chickens, was interpreted by Baez as instructions to bet on a Clase pitch to the third batter of an inning, contingent on Clase retiring the first two batters.

Emmanuel Clase did not appear in the game on that date, a fact the defense has highlighted to challenge the narrative of active rigging. The defense team has argued that references to roosters and chickens in communications between the defendants are common slang for cockfighting, a legal activity in the Dominican Republic, where both Clase and several associates originate. They contend that these terms do not necessarily indicate illegal sports betting activities.

Personal Connections and Financial Transactions

Baez detailed his personal relationships with the co-defendants, stating that he became friends with Pena, Robinson Vásquez Germosen, and Luis Arismendy Paca Méndez while they all lived in Nantucket, Massachusetts. He met Clase for the first time on April 28, 2023, when Vásquez and Pena brought the pitcher to Baez's house in Winthrop, Massachusetts, for a birthday party. The two met again a few days later at a relative's home, where a video showed Clase playing dominoes on a table featuring a Boston Red Sox logo during the team's visit to town.

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Baez acknowledged that he never received information directly from Clase but relied on tips from Pena. He admitted to giving Pena money because he almost always won when using the provided information to bet on Clase's pitches. To maximize his potential payouts, Baez opened a DraftKings betting account under his wife's name to increase the amount he could wager. He also included these bets in parlays, a strategy designed to multiply winnings if multiple predicted outcomes were correct.

In exchange for telling the truth and providing testimony, Baez agreed to forfeit sixty-nine thousand dollars from his winning bets on Clase. The government also agreed to drop a wire fraud charge related to the case. This cooperation is central to the prosecution's strategy, as it provides a detailed account of how the betting ring operated on a day-to-day basis.

Legal Arguments and Future Proceedings

Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz, and Robinson Vásquez have all pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, wire and honest services fraud, sports bribery, and money laundering. The defense maintains that the evidence does not support the allegations of intentional rigging. Todd Spodek, the attorney for Robinson Vásquez, stated after Friday's hearing that the defense argues the case is about big talk and small bets. He expressed confidence in letting the jury make the final judgment on the credibility of the testimony.

Robinson Vásquez, who has pleaded not guilty, is not currently participating in the trial. He was extradited from the Dominican Republic to the United States on October 19. The trial is scheduled to continue next Thursday in Brooklyn, where the jury will evaluate the testimonies and digital evidence presented. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how integrity is monitored and enforced within professional baseball betting markets.