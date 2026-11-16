The Al-Fatema Islamic Centre in Guelph was destroyed by an arson fire on Nov. 8, causing more than $1 million in damage. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of breaching probation orders.

Members of a Guelph mosque have promised to rebuild after the Al-Fatema Islamic Centre was destroyed in a fire on the morning of Nov. 8.

Flames and thick black smoke were seen coming from the roof of the Stevenson Street South building. Everything inside was destroyed. We found the mosque to be completely burned, said member Mokhtar Hoseini. Everybody was shocked.

Also read Bryce Mitchell rips Daniel Cormier over UFC 334 commentary, believes Josh Hokit won

Police Investigate Arson at Guelph Mosque

Sayid Naqawe, president of the Al-Fatema Islamic Centre, put it bluntly. They hurt my heart. The cause of the fire was arson, but police determined it was not a hate-motivated attack. During the investigation, the owner of the building spoke to officers and indicated that they had seen someone on security video inside the building earlier that morning when there was not supposed to be anybody here, said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for the Guelph Police Service.

Advertisement

They quickly identified a suspect. It is someone that is known to the owners and the community here, Tracey said. Police arrested a 38-year-old man that same day and charged him with three counts of breaching probation orders. Members of the mosque have spent the last week sifting through the debris inside the Al-Fatema Islamic Centre.

They burn everything we see around, said Naqawe. Prayer rugs and priceless religious artifacts were destroyed in the blaze. I, myself, was in tears because my kids also come here, my wife, my family, said Hoseini. Now, we do not have a place of worship.

Mosque Community Launches Fundraiser For Rebuilding

Damage to the building is estimated at more than $1 million. Members of the Al-Fatema Islamic Centre have launched a fundraiser to help with rebuilding the space, with the goal of raising $250,000. The Ontario Fire Marshal continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. Investigations of this nature involve several stages, each of which is important in ensuring a thorough and comprehensive determination of the fire's origin and cause, they wrote in an email to CTV News.

Given the ongoing nature of the investigation and the parallel police investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.