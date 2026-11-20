Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpoge says he and the Claude chatbot produced a computer-checkable proof of the 166-year-old Riemann Hypothesis and its generalized form. The claim, tied to the $1 million Millennium Prize, has not been independently verified or peer-reviewed.

A mathematician at AI company Anthropic said Friday that he had used the firm's Claude chatbot to prove the Riemann Hypothesis, a problem that has eluded mathematicians for more than 160 years.

I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, Levent Alpoge wrote in a four-page note released Friday. The claim has not been independently verified, and the proof has not yet been reviewed by outside experts.

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The news comes amid a wave of unrelated headlines, including a hit-and-run in British Columbia, snow-blocked samples bound for a Lethbridge lab, an Ontario highway design study, Quebec farm cruelty calls, an Edmonton apartment vacated after copper theft, a Lower Sackville robbery, a Winnipeg police incident, Manitoba road safety advice, a denied parole request, a Barrie spa break-in, Trump's data centre stance, a soccer injury, oligopoly comments, a bankruptcy filing, an IBD explainer, French probes, a skating lead, a posthumous pardon, an auction halt, Florida floods and UN climate talks. None of those items are connected to the mathematics claim.

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Riemann Hypothesis History Prize Rules

First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers and is widely regarded as the most important open question in pure mathematics. It is one of seven Millennium Prize Problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, which offers $1 million for a solution to each. Under the institute's rules, a solution must be published in a peer-reviewed journal and withstand two years of scrutiny.

Alpoge said the method also resolves a broader version of the problem known as the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis. He said he and Claude had produced a version of the proof in Lean, a programming language that allows mathematical arguments to be checked by computer, and that he was releasing only that version for now.

Alpoge Claude Lean Proof Details

A full written argument would be extremely long, he said, adding that he had not yet mastered all of the mathematics involved and planned to write it up properly. Alpoge said he had consulted Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei before announcing the result, and acknowledged that its timing could be viewed cynically, without elaborating, though he was probably referring to this week's record IPO.

In August, Anthropic said an unreleased version of Claude had improved a long-standing result related to the Riemann Hypothesis, while stressing that it had not proved it. Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The claim comes two months after rival OpenAI said an AI model had solved another Millennium Prize Problem, on the equations that govern how fluids move. Mathematicians say that proof appears correct but has yet to be fully vetted.

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Alpoge, who had worked on related fluid problems with New York University mathematician Tristan Buckmaster, was at the centre of a dispute over credit for that work. OpenAI denied wrongdoing.