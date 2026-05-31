Claude Lemieux's Family Donates His Brain to CTE Research

The family of late NHL star Claude Lemieux will donate his brain to the Boston University CTE Center for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, emphasizing that no diagnosis has been made and that the decision is a gift to science.

The family of Claude Lemieux , the legendary NHL enforcer and four-time Stanley Cup champion, announced on Saturday that they will donate his brain to the Boston University CTE Center for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy ( CTE ) and other brain injuries.

The decision, made public via a statement on the Instagram account of his son, former NHL player Brendan Lemieux, underscores a growing willingness among athletes and their families to contribute to scientific understanding of the long-term effects of repetitive head trauma. The statement explicitly notes that Claude Lemieux has not been posthumously diagnosed with CTE, emphasizing that this is a gift to science, to athletes, and to future generations.

The family has granted the center permission to use Lemieux's name in any future findings related to the donation. Claude Lemieux, who died at the age of 57, had a 27-year NHL career known for his physical style and clutch playoff performances. He won the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986, the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2003, and the Colorado Avalanche in 2001.

His gritty play often put him at risk for head injuries, reflecting a larger issue in contact sports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is considering Lemieux's death a suicide, according to a report from The Athletic. The family acknowledged the public reporting on the circumstances, stating that suicide is complex and asking for compassion and respect. They also included information for the US Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988).

The Boston University CTE Center is one of the leading research institutions studying CTE, a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. Symptoms include memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, suicidality, and progressive dementia. The center's research has been pivotal in linking CTE to contact sports like football and hockey.

By donating his brain, Claude Lemieux joins a growing list of athletes who have chosen to advance science posthumously, hoping to provide answers for families dealing with similar tragedies. The family's statement serves as a reminder of the ongoing conversation about player safety and the long-term consequences of head impacts in sports





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