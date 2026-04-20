Clarington Man Charged Following Disturbing Incident at Newcastle Recreation Centre

Durham Regional Police have charged a 65-year-old man after he allegedly stalked and harassed a minor at a recreation centre, with authorities fearing there may be more victims.

Durham Regional Police have initiated an urgent appeal for public assistance following the arrest of a 65-year-old Clarington resident in connection with a disturbing incident at a local recreation facility. The suspect, identified as Eugene Gareau, was taken into custody at his private residence on April 18 without any reported resistance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the evening of April 9 at the Dianne Harme Recreation Centre, situated at 1780 Rudell Road in Newcastle, Ontario. According to the official police investigation, the incident took place between the hours of 8 and 9 p.m. inside the men’s changeroom area. A 12-year-old child was utilizing the shower facilities when the accused allegedly began repeatedly pulling back the privacy curtain. Despite the victim attempting to maintain their privacy by closing the curtain, the suspect persisted in his intrusive actions. The behavior did not stop at the shower stall; reports indicate that after the youth finished showering and exited the area, the suspect followed the child and attempted to initiate an unwelcome conversation, creating a highly concerning and predatory pattern of behavior. Following the arrest, investigators formally charged Eugene Gareau with the criminal offenses of secretly observing or recording a person in a state of nudity and exposing genitals to a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. These serious allegations have prompted law enforcement to expand their investigation beyond the initial complaint. Police officials have publicly released a photograph of the accused, citing a strong suspicion that there may be additional victims who have encountered this individual in similar settings but have not yet reported the incidents to authorities. The sensitive nature of the case has led the Durham Regional Police Service to urge anyone who recognizes the suspect or has experienced suspicious behavior involving him to step forward. They emphasize that any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital in establishing a timeline of the suspect's activities and ensuring the safety of the community. This incident has sent ripples of concern throughout the Newcastle community, particularly among families who utilize public recreational facilities. The local authorities are working closely with the recreation centre management to review security protocols and ensure that such spaces remain safe for all patrons, especially minors. By releasing the photo of the accused, police hope to encourage other potential victims to come forward with the assurance that their reports will be handled with the utmost care and professionalism. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives analyze evidence and wait for further witness testimonies. Anyone with relevant information regarding Eugene Gareau is encouraged to contact the Durham Regional Police Service or reach out to Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. Law enforcement officials reiterate that preventing further harm is their primary objective, and they are committed to pursuing justice for the victims involved in this case while maintaining a vigilant watch over public safety within the region





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