Oleshky evacuees cross into Ukraine under US-brokered ceasefire

Residents evacuated from Russian-occupied Oleshky crossed into Ukrainian-held territory Saturday under a localized ceasefire brokered with help from U.S. first lady Melania Trump. The truce, the most significant since Russia's full-scale invasion, also saw a U.S. approval of a Patriot missile sale to Ukraine.

Evacuees from Russian-occupied Oleshky crossed into Ukrainian-held territory Saturday in a major rescue operation carried out under the most significant truce since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four and a half years ago.

Evacuees wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags stepped off buses at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border and reunited with family members. Volunteers with hand-drawn welcome signs handed out coffee to the weary travellers who had travelled by bus and plane through Russia and Belarus. Residents of nearby villages lined the highway waving flags and flashlights to greet the convoy. Tetiana Leonidivna, 71, thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who helped her to flee.

Also read Aid operation, evacuations underway in Ukraine's stricken city of Oleshky

We love them, we love them, she said through tears. We know that they are protecting us. And a deep bow to them, and a deep bow to their parents, for having such children. I am proud, I am simply proud.

Trump And Pope Broker Humanitarian Deal

The ceasefire in Ukraine's southern Kherson region began early Tuesday and was expected to continue through Sunday evening. The White House has said U.S. first lady Melania Trump helped to broker the localized deal, while Pope Leo XIV pressed Russia and Ukraine to allow aid deliveries and evacuations.

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Relatives and volunteers with the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen welcomed the evacuees as they arrived at the border, ready to provide aid and food, including for their pets. Holding a cigarette between shaking fingers, 48-year-old Ivan Yevhenovych described his last months in Oleshky. It was very difficult. There were a lot of drones.

It was hard to move around the streets, he said. Since spring, there hasn't really been any staple food left. People had a little bit of their own reserves. We are thrifty people.

He said landmines or drone strikes were killing residents every day. An estimated 2,000 people remained in Oleshky when the temporary truce took hold. They were offered the choice of being evacuated to Ukrainian- or Russian-held territory, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies. Many people stayed behind and didn't want to leave, Yevhenovych said.

Some for their houses, some for their animals. Ukrainian authorities, seeking to protect those who remained and safeguard future humanitarian missions, have not said how many residents evacuated Oleshky and have restricted details of their route. Melania Trump posted on social media Friday that the humanitarian convoy could safely evacuate more than 750 people.

Liza Paliy, 19, waited at the border for her father, whom she last saw more than 2 1/2 years earlier when she fled the occupied city with her mother and sister. We thought at that time that it would be a month, two maximum, and we would return, but unfortunately, two years have already passed, she said.

Daria Pavlyn also waited at the border in hopes of reuniting with her father, Mykhailo, whom she had not heard from in about a month. He had planned to flee occupied territory with his family after a nearby strike killed two neighbors but stayed behind when arrangements to care for the family's home and animals fell through.

Relatives Reunite With Fled Family Members

We realized that, well, there was no other way, and he walked us to the road and that was it -- that was the last time they saw him, Pavlyn said. She said that since then, he had feared making the arduous journey out, particularly without Russian documents. Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, hailed the humanitarian mission a win. This is an extremely important moment.

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Behind us are difficult negotiations, agreements, preparations, and an enormous amount of work. But most importantly, the people who waited so long to be rescued are finally safe, he said in an online post. Lubinets said evacuees ranged in age from just over a year old to 94, and they brought pets, including dogs, cats, a parrot and a raccoon.

He said he hoped the Oleshky truce can be replicated elsewhere, saying it could form the basis of a new mechanism for responding to the most difficult humanitarian crises. Yana Lantratova, Russia's human rights commissioner, said both sides have agreed to conduct regular humanitarian missions in and around Oleshky. Lubinets did not mention this development. The mission has concluded, but, unfortunately, living conditions in Oleshky remain extremely difficult, she said.

We will make every effort to support those residents who have made the decision to stay. Some Oleshky evacuees who chose to move to Russian-occupied territory were taken to a temporary shelter in Simferopol, Lantratova said. The city is in Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. After everything they have endured and a long journey, it is essential for these people to rest, recover, and feel cared for.

However, support should not be limited to just a roof over their heads and a hot meal, she said in a social media post. Russia's Ministry of Defense said those who chose to travel from Oleshky to Ukrainian-held territory were taken to the Russian city of Anapa and flown to the Belarusian city of Homel. They were accompanied by Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's commissioner for human rights, it said.

Four planes with the evacuees landed in Belarus and the passengers would be on Ukrainian territory within hours, said Ukrainian lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia. We will be home soon, said a video post from Lubinets at Homel airport. Apart from Melania Trump, Pope Leo XIV -- the first American pontiff -- also pressed Russian and Ukrainian leaders to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

Zelenskyy Urges Immediate Patriot Missile Supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday welcomed U.S. approval of Ukraine's purchase of 500 PAC-3 Patriot interceptors but urged partners to supply the weapons from existing stocks to protect the country this winter, warning the newly authorized U.S. sale could take years to deliver. Right now, the Russians are attacking our energy infrastructure every single day.

In just these past two weeks of October, there have already been more than 30 Russian strikes on critical parts of our power grid, Zelenskyy wrote on X. Kyiv is a city under siege, the target of Russia's new strategy, which uses the latest jet-powered drones to strike Ukraine's capital around the clock. Regular sirens send weary residents to the nearest shelter, underpass or metro station, but in a city where an air alert punctuates 11 hours of a 24-hour period, daily life carries on.

The Trump administration said Friday that it had approved a proposed $2.1 billion sale of Patriot air defence interceptors, after Kyiv had accused the Pentagon of delaying deliveries of the vital munition needed to stop Russian ballistic missiles. The U.S. State Department said 500 Patriot missiles would be purchased for Ukraine with donations from Canada, Germany and Norway through a U.S. program and that no American funds were involved.

Russian Officials Report Drone Attack Casualties

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack killed a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man in Russia's western Bryansk region, local Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk said Saturday. Another five people were wounded, he said. Local officials also reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. Russian media outlets said there was damage but no casualties.