The Equal Protection Project has filed a civil rights complaint against University of Massachusetts Amherst regarding the SBS RISE program, which they allege discriminates in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The program allegedly offers academic, professional, financial, and networking benefits to students who identify as 'first-generation, Black, Indigenous, or other Persons of Color (BIPOC) and/or low-income.' However, white students need to show additional qualifications, such as being 'first generation' or 'low income', to participate in the program. The Equal Protection Project believes that these differing standards violate several laws and seek elimination of discrimination in the program, rather than its termination.

The Equal Protection Project, a nonprofit organization, has filed a civil rights complaint against University of Massachusetts Amherst regarding the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences Remedying Inequity Through Student Engagement (SBS RISE) program, which they allege discriminates in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

SBS RISE allegedly treats students differently based on race, color, and national origin, with non-white students automatically eligible while white students need to show additional qualifications, such as being 'first-generation' or 'low income.

' These differing standards are unlawful, according to The Equal Protection Project. They further claim that the program's acceptance criteria violate several laws, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the 14th Amendment, Massachusetts state law, and the university's own rules





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Title VI Of The Civil Rights Act Of 1964 Equal Protection Abolition Of Discrimination Civil Rights Complaint SBS RISE Program

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