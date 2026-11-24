Regina and ATU Local 588 agree on a tentative three-year contract, ending a lockout and overtime ban. Transit services are set to resume Tuesday afternoon after nearly two years of negotiations.

The City of Regina has finalized a tentative three-year labor agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 588, officially bringing an end to nearly two years of complex contract negotiations. This resolution resolves a volatile standoff that included a city-imposed lockout and a voluntary overtime ban by transit workers, creating significant disruption for public transportation in the region. The agreement marks a pivotal moment for municipal labor relations, as it restores stability to the transit system after a period of intense uncertainty and operational paralysis.

Negotiation Details and Lockout Resolution

ATU Local 588 Vice President Pat Nichol expressed strong satisfaction with the outcome, telling reporters late Monday night that the union membership would be pleased with the terms. She emphasized that the team worked extensively, spending many hours negotiating and exchanging counter-proposals to reach a fair outcome. While she declined to disclose specific financial or operational details of the deal at that time, she confirmed that the agreement addresses the primary concerns of the workforce. The union leadership viewed this result as a successful culmination of their strategic demands without compromising their core position.

Also read Regina Transit workers plan to continue services on Monday despite city lockout

The resolution of this dispute involved the mutual cessation of recent job actions that had severely hampered transit operations. Both the City of Regina and the union agreed to immediately lift the lockout and the overtime ban following the tentative accord. This joint decision allows for the rapid restoration of services, with the City stating its commitment to reinstating transit routes safely and efficiently. The move signals a return to normalcy for a system that had been grappling with staffing limitations and scheduling disruptions for the past several days.

Timeline of Disruption and Service Restitution

The path to this agreement was marked by escalating tensions, culminating in a direct confrontation between the two parties. On Saturday, after negotiations reached an impasse, the union issued formal notice of an overtime ban effective Sunday evening. In response, the City of Regina issued a lockout notice effective at 11 a.m. on Monday. Although the City indicated that drivers were on paid standby between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, ATU members planned to report to work regardless, intensifying the standoff.

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Roughly 380 transit drivers were picketing outside the city's transit operations centre on Monday, highlighting the scale of the labor force involved. The City clarified that transit service would not be restored in time for the morning commute on Tuesday. Officials stated they hope to resume operations as early as Tuesday afternoon once final operational plans are solidified. This timeline reflects the logistical challenges of reactivating a fleet and reassigning drivers who had been locked out or on strike for several days.

Role of Mediation and Stakeholder Perspectives

The successful conclusion of the contract talks was significantly aided by the intervention of a provincial mediator during Monday's negotiations. This external guidance helped bridge the gap between the two sides, allowing them to overcome the impasse that had persisted for days. Pat Nichol thanked the City of Regina for its patience during the difficult couple of days, acknowledging the hardship the dispute caused municipal operations. She expressed that the drivers are eager to return to their routes and serve the passengers they care about deeply.

Nichol highlighted the emotional relief felt by the union members, noting that the agreement allows workers to rest without worrying about the ongoing conflict. She described the outcome as exactly what the union was striving for, stating that they did not sway from their goals and succeeded. The union membership will now need to vote on the tentative deal to finalize the three-year contract. This democratic process ensures that the workforce has the final say on the terms that will govern their employment for the next three years.

Contract Status and Future Transit Operations

This new tentative agreement resolves the labor vacuum that had existed since 2024, when the previous contract expired. The three-year duration provides a stable framework for both the City and the union, allowing for long-term planning and resource allocation. For the transit drivers, the restoration of their employment rights and the end of the lockout mean an immediate return to their professional duties. The City of Regina is now focused on executing the logistical steps required to get buses back on the road by Tuesday afternoon.

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The resolution of this dispute has immediate implications for commuters and municipal workers in Regina. With the lockout and overtime ban lifted, the transit system can gradually return to its full schedule. More detailed information regarding specific service levels and schedules will be provided by the City once the operational plans are fully finalized. This development concludes a lengthy and contentious period of labor relations, setting a precedent for future negotiations and ensuring that essential public services can function without further interruption.