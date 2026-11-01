Ottawa moves west end health hub from Maple Grove Road to Carp Road site

City staff say the proposed health hub at 1655 Maple Grove Road is no longer the best use of the land and recommend relocating it to a 16-acre city-owned property at 2110 Carp Road. Councillors will consider the motion on Nov. 10.

City of Ottawa staff are recommending the proposed west end health hub move from 1655 Maple Grove Road to a city-owned property at 2110 Carp Road near the Carp Park and Ride.

The recommendation goes to the finance and corporate services committee on Nov. 10. In October 2025, council directed staff to pursue a health hub on municipal land at 1655 Maple Grove Road, between Huntmar Drive and Terry Fox Drive, to expand primary-care facilities in Stittsville and Kanata. The city launched a two-stage process with a request for expressions of interest followed by a request for proposals.

Also read Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2, snapping two-game skid

Maple Grove Health Hub Plans

In April, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the city had listed the Maple Grove property for sale to bring more family doctors and physicians to the area. Staff now say the health hub concept there is no longer considered the highest and best use of the property because of its proximity to future light rail transit infrastructure. Only one submission was made to the request for proposals to purchase the Maple Grove site.

Advertisement

City staff say it raised potential legal concerns over the sale of municipal land below market value. The Maple Grove site is valued at 1.1 million dollars per acre, and the one respondent submitted a bid that was significantly lower per acre, staff say. Staff say the 16-acre site on Carp Road is the only other area that could provide sufficient size, flexibility and development potential to support the health hub.

A preliminary evaluation suggests the site is better suited for this purpose given that there are fewer servicing, financial and operating constraints, according to staff. Staff say a revised request for proposals would involve broader outreach with the healthcare sector, including hospital and academic partners. It would also explore possible earlier or staged commitments to pursue provincial funding. The availability of suitable land alone does not ensure increased access to primary care, the report said.

Carp Road Site Evaluation

A future procurement should assess a proponent's ability to recruit and retain primary care clinicians and create net-new capacity for unattached patients, the report said. It should also assess the ability to establish a sustainable operating model, integrate with existing regional primary care planning and attachment initiatives, and demonstrate how primary care access outcomes will be measured over time.

Councillors will consider the motion to proceed with the new site at the finance and corporate services committee meeting on Nov. 10. The city says the Carp Road location would be better suited for the project than the Maple Grove property.