City of Ottawa launches pilot program to help communities prepare for extreme weather events

The City of Ottawa is piloting a new grant program to help communities build resilience amid increasing extreme weather events. The program aims to provide funding to support community efforts in dealing with natural disasters, such as the devastating derecho that struck Ottawa in 2022.

The City of Ottawa is piloting a new grant program to help communities build resilience amid increasing extreme weather events . The extreme weather preparedness grant would invest in local community organizations to support residents before, during and after meteorological emergencies.

The city's environment committee approved the $1-million pilot program, which would allow organizations to apply for a maximum grant of $50,000 for emergency planning, equipment and training. Staff at the City of Ottawa say they want to be better prepared as the city faces more severe storms, floods and heat waves. The program aims to help provide funding to support community efforts in dealing with natural disasters, such as the devastating derecho that struck Ottawa in 2022.

The city's climate change and resiliency services director, Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, said staff brought the idea forward in response to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. Angela Keller-Herzog, executive director of Community Action for Environmental Sustainability, told councillors the program could help fill gaps in local emergency planning. A city survey of 72 community organizations found that fewer than one-third had a community emergency plan.

Respondents identified training, planning, co-ordination, public education, and maintaining communications and power during outages as top priorities. The program could help support community associations, faith-based groups and other non-government organizations in developing emergency plans and buying equipment such as mobile generators, flashlights and power banks. John Crump, president of the Glebe Community Association, welcomed the new initiative and said his association will be thinking about applying for the grant and how to put it to good use.

However, Don Kelly, director of safety for the Blackburn Hamlet Community Association, sees gaps that need addressed, including figuring out how and where to store equipment in the community, and who will manage it. Most communities depend entirely upon volunteers, and this could be a further burden that they cannot handle





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