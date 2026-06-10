City of Ottawa considers designating five Strutt properties as protected heritage

The City of Ottawa is considering designating five eye-catching buildings by architect James Strutt as protected heritage properties. The buildings include St. Teklehaimanot Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church on Merivale Road, Bells Corners United Church, a home at 20 Qualicum St. near the Queensway Carleton Hospital, and two other properties. Architect James Strutt is known for his modernist architecture and expressive designs that can be found throughout the city. The city considered location, geography, architectural integrity, and the story each Strutt property tells when deciding which ones to consider for designation. Heritage and planning program manager Leslie Collins explained that Strutt is well-known for his experimentation with shape and geometry and form, particularly around roof forms. The proposed heritage properties are in various wards, and some property owners have expressed concerns about the potential designation. Collins said the city tends to work with contenders to adjust some aspects of the designation and can offer grants and financial incentives for upkeep. The committee carried the motions to designate all five Strutt properties, and city council will vote on the matter on June 24. The Ontario Heritage Act changes through bills 23 and 200 give the city less time to sort out which of those properties it intends to designate. Properties that miss the deadline can't be reconsidered for five years. The city is working with its partners to continually review and improve the results of the audio version of this article generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur, and the city is working to continually review and improve the results.,

The City of Ottawa is considering designating five eye-catching buildings by architect James Strutt as protected heritage properties . The buildings include St. Teklehaimanot Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church on Merivale Road, Bells Corners United Church, a home at 20 Qualicum St. near the Queensway Carleton Hospital, and two other properties.

Architect James Strutt is known for his modernist architecture and expressive designs that can be found throughout the city. The city considered location, geography, architectural integrity, and the story each Strutt property tells when deciding which ones to consider for designation. Heritage and planning program manager Leslie Collins explained that Strutt is well-known for his experimentation with shape and geometry and form, particularly around roof forms.

The proposed heritage properties are in various wards, and some property owners have expressed concerns about the potential designation. Collins said the city tends to work with contenders to adjust some aspects of the designation and can offer grants and financial incentives for upkeep. The committee carried the motions to designate all five Strutt properties, and city council will vote on the matter on June 24.

The Ontario Heritage Act changes through bills 23 and 200 give the city less time to sort out which of those properties it intends to designate. Properties that miss the deadline can't be reconsidered for five years. The city is working with its partners to continually review and improve the results of the audio version of this article generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur, and the city is working to continually review and improve the results.





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