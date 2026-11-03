Mississauga Moves to Expropriate Two Port Credit Homes After 18 months of Lawlessness

The City of Mississauga is seeking to expropriate two Port Credit homes at 34 and 36 Peter Street after hundreds of police calls and more than 50 arrests over 18 months. The plan is to demolish the homes and turn the properties into a parking lot.

The City of Mississauga wants to expropriate two homes in Port Credit due to what a local councillor calls utter lawlessness. The city is attempting to take the houses at 34 and 36 Peter Street after the properties saw hundreds of visits from police, firefighters and bylaw officers over the past year-and-a-half.

If the expropriation is successful, the plan for the homes is to demolish them and turn the properties into a parking lot to address a parking deficit in the area, Councillor Stephen Dasko said in an interview with CP24.com on Oct. 7. Dasko told CP24 last month that the city has exhausted all other options to deal with the slew of complaints at the properties over the past 18 months.

Also read Mississauga driver charged in July Highway 401 double-fatal crash: OPP

Police Respond To Crimes

The homes are across the street from Riverside Public School and a few doors down from the Mississauga Long Term Care Facility, located in the area of Mississauga and Lakeshore roads. In a written statement, Peel Regional Police said between January 2025 and August 2026, officers responded to hundreds of calls for service relating to the two properties. The calls involved disturbances, assaults, weapons, thefts and drug-related activity.

These incidents resulted in more than 50 arrests, with numerous charges laid, police said in an email to CP24. Police noted that there has been enhanced officer presence in the area as a result and officers have attended multiple community meetings to address the significant public safety concerns.

Advertisement

Records indicate that 34 Peter Street North is owned by 2855277 Ontario Inc. and 36 Peter Street North is owned by 2855270 Ontario Inc. In a statement, Ava Kanner, a lawyer representing the owners of the properties, said her clients have made every effort to resolve the situation at 34 and 36 Peter Street for some time, without success. We are currently working with the City of Mississauga on a solution, she said in an email to CP24.

Lawlessness In Homes Causes

Dasko said at one point, as many as two dozen people appeared to be living at the two homes, including people who were sleeping in the backyard. He said he believes numerous incidents in the wider community could be linked back to the properties. It is truly lawlessness that is going on there, from countless stolen items that have ended up on the property that people have come across, Dasko said.

There is local stores that have been broken into numerous times, people walking out with goods. What we have had is a lot of drug activity that has been going on there. He said attempts have been made to bring the properties into compliance with city bylaws and fire code regulations. All of our city departments, quite frankly, are beside themselves, the region as well in terms of how to provide supports, he said.

Every single department at both levels, Peel Regional Police, they are there on a daily basis, proactively and actively. Stephanie Howell, a parent of a child who attends the elementary school across the street, said last year the school was placed under two hold-and-secure orders as a result of activity at the homes, including one shortly before the holiday break in December. She said during that time, people were not allowed to enter or leave the school.

Advertisement

School Lockdowns Disrupt Special

We did have one of our parents who her child has special needs. She had set up a meeting with somebody from McMaster University. They were coming in to do an assessment with her daughter, and they could not get into the school, she said. Being a school that has so many special needs children, we have a lot of people coming in and out all day.

So we have social workers, EAs, assistants and doctors, things like that, and in a hold-and-secure, they are not able to access the school so the children inside do not necessarily have that attention that they are going to need in those moments. In a letter viewed by CP24, the school cited a potential threat in the community as the reason for both hold-and-secure incidents on December 17 and June 22, but police did not confirm if the threats involved individuals connected to the two residences.

Images Howell captured on the day of the first hold-and-secure show several police cruisers and officers out on the street near the two Peter Street homes. A photo shows police activity outside 34 and 36 Peter Street in Port Credit on Dec. 17, 2025. One resident of the neighbourhood, Tom Jonaitis, said it is not uncommon to see trash piled up at the homes and police cars and ambulances are there frequently.

He said neighbours often hear fights break out at the properties and screaming can sometimes be heard in the middle of the night. At a public meeting about the properties in August, Jonaitis estimated that more than 100 community members showed up to share their concerns. Everyone has been doing their part as best they can, but there is no end in sight. There is no solution, he said.

City Expropriates Properties

Domenic Tudino, the director of strategic legal projects for the City of Mississauga, said the municipality considered multiple options on how to approach the homes, including a closing order under section 447.1 of the Municipal Act. In a statement, he said the city concluded that it was not the best remedy to get a timely resolution to the issue, and further delay would only serve to increase the frustration being felt within the community.

A closing order, he noted, would require the consent of the chief of police and then an application would need to be made to the Attorney General. The Attorney General may either support the application or oppose it and take steps to terminate the application, he said in an emailed statement to CP24. Secondly, securing a court date before a judge in the Superior Court may