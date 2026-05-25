City of Edmonton to Demolish High Level Bridge, Other News

This news text includes updates on the demolition of Edmonton's High Level Bridge, the Victoire parade in Montreal, service disruptions on the UP Express and Kitchener's GO line, police demotion, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad's weekly report, Tim Hortons' workforce changes, embezzlement charges, and more.

The city of Edmonton is planning to demolish the High Level Bridge due to the high cost of renovation. Montreal's Victoire parade will take over the city on Saturday.

There are delays on the Kitchener's GO line. Windsor police have demoted a police officer for sexual harassment of a coworker. The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad's weekly report includes multiple emergency responses and roadside rescues. Tim Hortons is reducing its use of Temporary Foreign Workers and aims to hire 10,000 'local team members'.

An estranged husband of a former Scottish leader has pleaded guilty to embezzlement from the party. Anand has stated that Israel's mistreatment of Canadians in the flotilla violated the UN treaty. A U.S.-bound flight was diverted to Canada due to Ebola rules. Katy Perry applauded the Air Canada crew after an onboard medical emergency.

Wander Franco has been criminally responsible for abuse, but was spared punishment in the Dominican case. An expert provides tips on how to keep your home safe and secure. Pope Francis has called for robust regulation of AI in a manifesto that discusses the future of humanity





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Edmonton High Level Bridge Demolition Montreal Victoire Parade Service Disruptions Windsor Police Alberni Valley Rescue Squad Tim Hortons Temporary Foreign Workers Embezzlement Scottish Leader Israel Ebola Katy Perry Air Canada Crew Wander Franco AI Regulation Future Of Humanity

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