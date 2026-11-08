City of Edmonton Sanctions Sifarish Network Diwali Fireworks Display at Mill Woods Park

The City of Edmonton and Sifarish Network partner for a permitted Diwali fireworks show at Mill Woods Park, offering a safe alternative to illegal displays that face fines up to $10,000.

The City of Edmonton is collaborating with the Sifarish Network to host a sanctioned, large-scale fireworks display for the Diwali festival at Mill Woods Park on Sunday evening. This official event serves as the only legally permitted fireworks exhibition within the city limits for that specific night. The partnership aims to provide a safe, communal space for residents to celebrate while discouraging the use of unauthorized fireworks by amateurs.

Strict Enforcement Against Illegal Fireworks

Residents who set off fireworks without an appropriate permit risk facing significant legal penalties, including fines of up to $10,000 and criminal charges. The city is actively enforcing these regulations to ensure public safety and prevent property damage. This strict stance is a direct response to incidents in previous years, where unauthorized displays caused safety hazards and legal issues for local residents.

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Sifarish Network Addresses Safety Concerns

The Sifarish Network, a South Asian community organization, initiated the partnership after observing problems caused by illegal fireworks during Diwali last year. Co-chair Raj Malhotra noted that his group reached out to the city to create a centralized location where fireworks could be enjoyed safely. The decision follows a serious incident last year when a home in Mill Woods caught fire after being struck by illegal fireworks. Three individuals were subsequently charged with arson in connection with that fire.

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Celebrating Diwali Traditions and Culture

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, is widely recognized as the largest religious and cultural festival in South Asia. The holiday typically occurs between October and November, depending on the lunar calendar, and commemorates the return of the deity Prince Rama to Ayodhya. In Hindu culture, the celebration symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, traditionally marked by the use of lights and fireworks. Sifarish network co-founder Sunny Kakar emphasized that South Asians in Edmonton wish to preserve these traditions and share them with their neighbors.

Community Impact and Event Details

The gathering at Mill Woods Park is open to everyone, with events beginning at 5 p.m. and the fireworks display scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free, and attendees can enjoy food trucks, dancing, singing, and fire pits around the area. Kakar expressed hope that this event will reduce negativity and angst surrounding Diwali celebrations, fostering community unity. The organizers aim to establish this as an annual tradition for the City of Edmonton.