A City of Champions sign reappears in Edmonton following the Elks' Grey Cup win. Mayor Andrew Knack confirms official signs are stored while praising the city's enduring legacy.

A mysterious "City of Champions" sign has reappeared at the Gateway Boulevard entrance to Edmonton, sparking curiosity across the city following the Edmonton Elks Grey Cup victory on Sunday. The placement of the sign, which serves as a powerful symbol of local pride, occurred shortly after the team defeated the Montreal Alouettes to claim the championship title in Calgary. While the identity of the person who installed the banner remains unknown, the gesture has resonated deeply with fans and municipal leaders alike.

Mayor Confirms Official Signs Stored in Archives

Edmonton mayor Andrew Knack addressed the situation on Monday at City Hall, stating clearly that the municipal government did not install the sign. He confirmed that official versions of the banner are currently held in storage facilities. "I think the signs are in the archives," Andrew Knack told reporters, emphasizing that the city does not actively display these banners at this time. He expressed admiration for the community spirit, noting that residents identifying themselves as the City of Champions is a positive development that should be encouraged.

Also read Montreal Alouettes face Edmonton Elks in 113th Grey Cup showdown

Quarterback Promised Return of Sign to Supporters

The reemergence of the sign comes just days after Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo made a passionate promise to the team and the city before the championship game. Fajardo explicitly referenced the moniker during post-game celebrations, shouting to the cheering crowd that the city deserves the title. He recalled telling his teammates at the start of the season that they would win the cup and "put that f***ing sign back up." His emotional outburst highlighted the deep connection between the team and the city's historical identity.

Historical Context of the Champions Moniker

Edmonton earned the "City of Champions" designation through its remarkable resilience in the face of the devastating Black Friday tornado in 1987. The city adopted the title to reflect its ability to rebuild and unite after the disaster. However, the branding strategy shifted over time, and City council voted to remove the "City of Champions" label from official municipal branding in 2015. The recent appearance of the sign suggests that the cultural significance of the title persists among residents despite the formal administrative change over a decade ago.

Advertisement

Official Efforts to Retrieve Sign for Team

In response to the public interest and the team's sentiments, Mayor Andrew Knack indicated a willingness to facilitate the return of an official sign. He suggested that the city has some signs lying around in various locations and expressed a desire to find a way to get the banner into the hands of the Elks. This offer follows comments made by team representatives the previous day, indicating that the organization would welcome an official recognition of their achievement. The move underscores the collaborative spirit between municipal leadership and the professional sports team.

Community Reaction and Future Implications

The return of the sign at a major city entrance has generated significant discussion among Edmonton residents and fans. It serves as a public validation of the Edmonton Elks' hard-fought victory and the enduring legacy of the city's nickname. While the originator of the unauthorized installation remains unidentified, the event has united the community in celebrating the team's success. The situation highlights the power of local symbols in reinforcing civic identity and connecting historical resilience with contemporary athletic achievement.