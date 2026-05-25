Councillors are calling for an environmental assessment of the intersection's traffic flow before any improvements are made

The city council is calling for a review of the traffic flow on the Pim-Church Streets intersection before any major capital improvements are made. The councillors want an environmental assessment for traffic flow , including a review of one-way traffic flow between Queen Street and Ontario Avenue on both Pim and Church streets, and the intersections of Wellington-Pim and Wellington-Church.

Local drivers use the Pim-Church intersection to get from the Sault's downtown to northern parts of the city. One-way segments of Pim Street and Church Street are widely used as links between Queen Street and Great Northern Road. The infrastructure beneath the intersection is very old, with sanitary sewers installed in 1910 and storm sewers dating back to the 1950s and 60s.

The city is looking at the traffic flows to see whether they can make it easier for drivers to move between uptown and downtown. The Sault's downtown is experiencing growth with new housing projects planned nearby





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pim-Church Streets Intersection City Council Traffic Flow Environmental Assessment Infrastructure Upgrade Sault's Downtown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here’s what one woman has created with a 124-year-old church in SaskatchewanThe oldest building in Estevan, which predates Saskatchewan as a province, is once again welcoming weary travellers in its latest incarnation.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola 'trusts' Manchester City despite chargesWith an investigation still ongoing and the outcome of charges yet to be known, Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City. He believes in their behavior and is 'trusting' them.

Read more »

Building Collapse in Angeles City, Philippines, Kills 21, Injures 2A nine-story building being constructed in Angeles City, northern Philippines, collapsed on Sunday morning before dawn, causing at least 21 fatalities and leaving 24 workers unaccounted for.

Read more »

Villa Beats City, State TourneyReplay in the Etihad, Aston Villa's magnificent 2025/26 season completes at the Etihad on a day when Pep Guardiola says goodbye. However, Unai Emery's team has so far been playing the role of a party craiser and set the lead on the day with an opener from Anthony Semenyo. A goal from Ollie Watkins cancelled the Ghanaian's strike before Watkins scored his brace with a lovely finish to push Villa ahead, making him one of Europe's best scorers in recent seasons. It is a superb season for Ollie Watkins, in which he has scored 12 goals in his last 13 appearances for Villa and becomes one of the four players to score 15+ goals in each of the last four seasons in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

Read more »