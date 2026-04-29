City Approves Temporary Homeless Encampment Plan with Drop-In Centre and 24/7 Washroom

The city has approved a five-month plan to provide a 12-hour daily drop-in centre and a 24/7 washroom trailer at the sanctioned homeless encampment at Energy Court. The initiative, costing $774,545, aims to serve as a temporary solution while the city develops a long-term strategy to address homelessness by 2030. The plan, managed by The Go-Give Project, excludes outreach services, which will be handled by local partners, and faces challenges related to funding and housing pathways for vulnerable individuals.

The city has approved a temporary plan to enhance services at the sanctioned homeless encampment at Energy Court, which will include a 12-hour daily drop-in centre and a 24/7 washroom trailer from May 1 to September 30.

City officials describe this as a 'bridge plan' while they develop a more comprehensive strategy for the winter months. City CAO Shari Lichterman acknowledged the challenges of securing long-term funding, stating that homelessness initiatives are typically not funded at the municipal level and rely on sporadic federal and provincial contributions. She emphasized the difficulty of making significant financial commitments without stable funding sources, noting that municipal tax levies cannot bear the full burden alone.

During the April 28 city council meeting, the plan was unanimously approved, with Community Well-being director Tyler Campbell clarifying that the encampment is not intended to be a permanent solution. The city aims to align future plans with its Roadmap to End Homelessness by 2030, which focuses on sustainable housing solutions. The five-month initiative will cost $774,545 and will be managed by The Go-Give Project, a local non-profit that currently operates the 24/7 warming centre at Energy Court.

The project repurposes trailers previously used for a supervised consumption site, which was defunded in 2024 due to lack of provincial support. The site’s future has been uncertain, with earlier proposals suggesting an eight-hour drop-in program and outreach services.

However, Ward 5 Coun. Mike Parent pushed for a shorter extension, prompting city staff to revise the plan to cover May 1 to September 30. The updated plan excludes outreach services, which will instead be handled by the Greater Sudbury Police Service’s crisis team in collaboration with The Go-Give Project and other community partners. A 24/7 washroom trailer will be installed but will not be actively monitored, raising concerns about potential health and safety issues.

A streetlight will be added to the site, and a contractor will maintain the washrooms, though they may withdraw services if drug paraphernalia poses risks. Historically, similar washroom facilities have faced shutdowns due to drug use and unsanitary conditions, as noted in a report by Housing Stability and Homelessness manager Sue Ritchie Raymond. The budget for the project is $774,545, with $648,284 allocated for the drop-in centre and $126,261 for the washroom trailer and site maintenance.

The city will fund the project through municipal reserves but hopes to offset costs with potential federal or provincial funding. Despite the city’s goal of ending homelessness by 2030, Raymond’s report highlights a lack of housing pathways for individuals with complex addiction and mental health needs. The Lorraine Street transitional housing complex has housed 45 chronically homeless individuals since opening, four of whom came directly from Energy Court.

As of March 31, 36 tents and 42 people were residing at Energy Court, underscoring the ongoing need for supportive services





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homelessness City Council Drop-In Centre Washroom Trailer Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City council approves zoning bylaw change reducing infill height limitEdmonton’s city council has passed changes to a bylaw that reduces the height of small-scale residential infill housing to 9.5 metres from 10.5 metres.

Read more »

Carney Calls 24 Sussex Drive an Embarrassment, Pushes for Decision on FuturePrime Minister Mark Carney has publicly stated the state of 24 Sussex Drive is unacceptable and wants a resolution regarding the derelict official residence. The property has been vacant and deteriorating since 2015, with previous prime ministers hesitant to fund renovations or a new build. Carney expressed a desire for future leaders to have a suitable official residence.

Read more »

Lively Ski Hill’s big comeback: Attendance spikes even furtherThreatened with closure following a 2023-24 season with only 715 visitors, the Lively Ski Hill saw 4,052 visitors in 2024-25 and 5,740 in the recently wrapped 2025-26 season

Read more »

Algoma U planning a $14-million deficit after taking enrolment hitThe university’s financial challenges arrive as enrolment plummets from 13,600 full-time equivalent students in 2023-24 to a projected 3,292 this year

Read more »

Dylan Carter, Who Competed On 'The Voice,' Dead At 24 After Car CrashCurtis M. Wong is a senior reporter at HuffPost, where he covers all things pop culture and entertainment. He's a pop diva savant, a Broadway and off-Broadway theater enthusiast, and an active member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Read more »

World Bank forecasts 24% surge in energy prices in 2026 due to Middle East warThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »