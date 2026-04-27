City Approves $320,000 Purchase to Widen Pim Street

City officials have approved the purchase of a property on Pim Street for $320,000, paving the way for the long-awaited widening of the road to improve safety and traffic flow. The project, initially conceived almost 25 years ago, will address a key pedestrian and vehicular route between Pine Street hill and Bruce Street hill.

City officials have reached an agreement to purchase the property located at 246 Pim Street for $320,000, a crucial step towards widening Pim Street and enhancing safety, particularly on the challenging Pim Street hill.

This acquisition has been a long-term goal for the city, dating back nearly 25 years, with the intention of aligning the street’s width with the section north of Summit Avenue. The project aims to improve both vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow in a key north-south corridor connecting Pine Street hill and Bruce Street hill, currently the only direct route between these areas.

The need for improvements was initially identified in a comprehensive environmental assessment (EA) completed in 2003, which outlined plans for a wider road, a dedicated sidewalk and boulevard on the east side of Pim Street, and the addition of a left-turn lane for northbound traffic intending to turn onto Wemyss Street. However, the project stalled due to the previous property owner’s unwillingness to sell.

The current agreement comes after the property owner recently expressed a desire to sell, coinciding with their plans to relocate. While initial discussions in 2019 were interrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances, renewed negotiations led to the agreed-upon purchase price of $320,000.

However, the total cost of the project extends beyond the initial property acquisition. The original environmental assessment has expired, necessitating an addendum to reaffirm the proposed improvements and ensure compliance with current regulations.

Furthermore, reconfiguring the existing driveway, a necessary component of the widening project, is estimated to cost between $150,000 and $200,000. The city is considering two options for the driveway relocation: moving it south to its existing location or redirecting it towards Ontario Avenue. The long-term plan involves purchasing the property, reconfiguring the driveway to facilitate the street widening, and then reselling the property to recoup the investment.

The city will utilize funds from its property purchase reserve to cover the total project cost of $520,000, encompassing both the property acquisition and the driveway reconfiguration. This approach allows the city to proceed with the Pim Street improvements without impacting the current capital roads budget allocated to ongoing projects. Once the property is resold, the funds will be returned to the property purchase reserve, ensuring its continued availability for future land acquisitions.

Melanie Borowicz-Sibenik, assistant city solicitor, emphasized the importance of this project, stating that Pim Street serves as a vital pedestrian link between two significant hills within the city. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker and city council members were presented with a detailed report outlining the acquisition and the associated costs. The project represents a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure, prioritizing pedestrian safety and improving traffic flow in a key area.

The completion of this project will address a longstanding need for improved connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors alike, enhancing the overall quality of life in the community. The city anticipates a smooth transition and a timely completion of the project, ultimately delivering a safer and more efficient Pim Street for all users





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Pim Street City Council Property Acquisition Road Widening Infrastructure

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