Citibank Canada Buys Mississauga Operations Hub and Land, Plans Major Expansion

Citibank's Canadian unit has purchased its Mississauga office building and an additional parcel of land to support expansion. The bank plans to hire hundreds of staff, citing Canada's talent pool and trade opportunities. CEO Raymond Gatcliffe highlights AI as an enabler, not a job reducer.

Citibank's Canadian unit has purchased the Mississauga , Ontario, office building that houses its global operations hub, along with an additional parcel of land, signaling a major expansion by the U.S. banking giant in Canada.

The acquisition comes as more Canadian companies expand globally and multinational corporations seek to increase their presence in the country. The bank plans to hire hundreds of employees for new roles in the Mississauga office over the next few years, adding to the more than 3,000 people already working there in technology, risk management, internal audit, and human resources. These teams help manage the banking giant's global products, services platforms, and operations, including trading and payments.

Raymond Gatcliffe, CEO of Citibank Canada, said the expansion aims to tap into the region's talent powerhouse. The investment demonstrates that Canada's talent pool and education system are globally competitive, he added, noting that the country has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redraw trade routes and attract foreign investment. Trade agreements are being activated, important agreements are being made, and significant transactions are happening as capital flows into Canada, Gatcliffe said.

He joined the Canadian business in April 2025 after 30 years with the lender and said Canada ranks among Citibank's top 10 franchises out of more than 180 countries where the bank operates. Citibank Canada is a subsidiary of New York-based Citigroup Inc., the third-largest lender in the U.S. It provides commercial, corporate, wealth, credit card, and investment banking services for Canadian customers and for large corporations with subsidiaries in the country.

The additional plot of land, spanning more than seven acres and roughly half the size of the initial parcel, has not been designated for a specific use yet but gives Citi the option to add capacity as the team and business needs evolve, Gatcliffe said. He also discussed the role of artificial intelligence, predicting it will help staff work more efficiently without reducing jobs.

AI will be an enabler for teams at this site, not a mechanism for attrition, he said. Citibank first leased the Mississauga office in 2007 and is currently renovating its Toronto location while relocating its Calgary and Vancouver sites to update offices and resources for employees. The expansion reflects a broader trend of foreign banks investing in Canadian talent and infrastructure to support global operations





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