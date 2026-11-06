Cineplex Posts Record Q3 Revenue of $440.2 Million Amid Box Office Surge

Cineplex Inc. reported a $23.8 million profit and record quarterly revenue of $440.2 million, driven by strong attendance and per-patron spending. The results highlight a significant increase in theatre traffic and concession sales compared to the same period last year.

Fri, November 6, 2026 at 2:07 p.m. GMT+2 Cineplex CEO Bill Walker is photographed in a Toronto Cineplex theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young - The Canadian Press TORONTO - Cineplex Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $23.8 million as it saw record revenue for the period, boosted by "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey.

" The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Revenue for the quarter totalled $440.2 million, up from $348.9 million in the same quarter last year, as theatre attendance rose to 14.8 million people, up from 12.1 million. This represents a substantial increase in customer foot traffic across the company’s locations.

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Cineplex Names Bill Walker Chief Executive

Box office revenue per patron totalled $14.54 for the quarter, up from $13.23 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron amounted to $9.99, up from $9.65. The growth in spending per visitor indicates a return to healthier post-pandemic consumption patterns in the entertainment sector. In September, Cineplex named former Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker as its new chief executive and announced plans for a review of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, a potential sale.

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This leadership transition coincides with the financial results, marking a new chapter for the company. The strong financial performance comes at a critical time for the cinema industry, which has been navigating shifts in consumer behavior and competition from streaming platforms. The inclusion of high-profile titles like "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" helped drive the initial surge in ticket sales.

However, the sustained growth in attendance and average spend suggests that audiences are returning to the big screen experience in significant numbers. The $9.99 average concession spend per patron is particularly notable, as food and beverage sales often carry higher margins than ticket sales. Analysts view the $440.2 million revenue figure as a strong indicator of the company’s ability to generate cash flow under its current leadership structure.

Strategic Review Adds Uncertainty To Outlook

The 34-cent earnings per share also exceed many analyst expectations for the period. The strategic review announced in September adds an element of uncertainty to the long-term outlook, despite the current operational success. Stakeholders are watching closely to see how the board navigates the potential sale process while maintaining day-to-day operations. The comparison to last year’s figures highlights the pace of recovery.

The jump from 12.1 million to 14.8 million visitors in just twelve months demonstrates a robust rebound in leisure spending. Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)