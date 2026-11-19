Fiona the hippo swallowed a visitor's knit cap about 11 days ago, and the Cincinnati Zoo is using a vibration plate, hydration and other measures to help her pass it.

Cincinnati Zoo veterinarians are trying to help Fiona the hippo pass a knit cap she swallowed about 11 days ago. The zoo's animal care team has been working for days to help the beloved hippo safely digest and pass the hat.

A zoo visitor tossed the hat in the air, and a ceiling fan caught and catapulted it through a small opening above the viewing windows. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said it was a complete accident. Veterinarians have been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move around the clock. They borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm and encourage her to stand on it several times a day.

Also read Surgery Not An Option For Fiona The Hippo After Swallowing A Hat At Cincinnati Zoo

The hope is that the shaking will help move things along through her digestive tract. Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked, Curley said Wednesday in the latest update on Fiona's condition. They were happy to see her respond. The update came as the zoo continued its round-the-clock efforts.

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Veterinarians have sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her condition, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health. An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope but were unable to detect anything, he said. Specialists have told the zoo that surgery is not an option for full-grown hippos, he said.

Objects Thrown Into Animal Habitats

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor. Fiona became a global sensation after her premature birth in 2017.

She was born six weeks premature and weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online. She became so popular that books were written about her.

Fiona Became A Global Sensation

She also inspired a line of beer, all sorts of clothing and an ice cream flavor. Fiona's survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure. Now the zoo is hoping a little shake will help Fiona pass the swallowed hat and continue her recovery.