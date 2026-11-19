Beloved Nile hippo Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo passes away after accidentally ingesting a knit hat. The zoo honors her legacy and heroic veterinary efforts.

Fiona, the world-famous Nile Hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo, died on Thursday after accidentally ingesting a knit hat that fell into her enclosure. The tragic incident occurred last week when a visitor tossed the hat into the air, where it was caught by a ceiling fan and propelled through a small opening into the habitat.

Fiona Tragic Death After Hat Ingestion

Zoo officials confirmed that the beloved animal passed away after the hat caused severe internal issues that her body could no longer withstand. The Cincinnati Zoo posted an emotional message stating that the entire community would be crushed by this news, mirroring the deep sorrow felt by the zoo staff. They asked supporters to keep the animal care team and the many individuals who attempted to save Fiona in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Also read Surgery Not An Option For Fiona The Hippo After Swallowing A Hat At Cincinnati Zoo

The zoo emphasized the heroic efforts made by their veterinary and care teams, who worked tirelessly to prevent the tragedy. Despite their best efforts, the physical trauma caused by the object proved fatal for the nine-year-old hippo, who had become a global symbol of resilience and hope.

Veterinary Efforts Failed To Save Hippo

Throughout the week, veterinarians remained optimistic that Fiona might be able to pass the hat through her digestive system naturally. Medical specialists explored various non-invasive treatments to assist the process, demonstrating the extensive care dedicated to her well-being.

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In a creative effort to help move the hat through her system, the zoo borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm. They hoped the vibrations would aid the passage of the object, but the treatment was ultimately unsuccessful. Specialists also warned against performing surgery because Fiona had reached her full-grown size, making an operation too risky and likely to cause more harm than good.

The zoo kept the public informed through consistent updates on social media, sharing photos and videos of the treatments being administered. These updates highlighted the dedication of the staff and the widespread global interest in Fiona's condition.

Fiona Global Fame And Early Life

Fiona gained international recognition when she was born prematurely in January 2017 at the Cincinnati Zoo. Her birth came just months after the controversial shooting of Harambe, a gorilla at the same zoo, which had already placed the institution in the global spotlight.

Born six weeks early, Fiona weighed only 29 pounds, which was approximately 25 pounds below the average birth weight for a Nile Hippopotamus. The typical weight range for newborn hippos is between 50 and 100 pounds. Due to her small size, she required nonstop critical care from zookeepers to ensure her survival, a feat that captured hearts around the world.

At the time of her death, Fiona weighed more than 2,500 pounds, showing significant growth since her fragile beginnings. She was scheduled to celebrate her first birthday on January 24, 2018, marking a major milestone in her journey from a premature infant to a healthy, adult hippo.

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Cincinnati Zoo Director Statements

Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike issued a statement praising the animal care team for their heroic efforts. He noted that while they did everything possible, Fiona's body simply could not fight anymore. Jenike described Fiona as dearly loved by the zoo family and countless fans globally, stating that her loss would be deeply felt.

Thane Maynard, the executive board chair of the Cincinnati Zoo, also shared his grief in a statement. Maynard described Fiona as a gift and one of the most beloved animals he had ever known. He remarked that she was like lightning in a bottle and would be remembered fondly for many years to come.

Legacy And Fundraising Efforts

Beyond her status as a celebrity animal, Fiona served as a teaching tool in classrooms and libraries. She was the subject of a series of books, with the latest authored by the zoo's director, Thane Maynard. Her story inspired educational materials and raised awareness about wildlife conservation.

The Cincinnati Zoo has also leveraged Fiona's popularity for charitable causes. In the past, the zoo used her third birthday celebration to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by recent bushfires. Instead of traditional birthday gifts, visitors were encouraged to buy T-shirts that directly benefited the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Fiona captured the hearts of millions of people worldwide and became one of Cincinnati's most beloved icons. Her story of survival against the odds continues to resonate with animal lovers and zoo visitors alike. The zoo remains committed to honoring her memory through education and conservation efforts.