CIBC SQUARE Phase Two Completes Toronto's Transit-Linked Commercial Campus

WilkinsonEyre completes the second phase of CIBC SQUARE in Toronto, featuring two 250m towers linked by a one-acre sky park over active rail lines, with design emphasizing connectivity, sustainability, and public space.

Architecture practice WilkinsonEyre has completed the second phase of CIBC SQUARE , finalizing a major mixed-use development in Toronto 's financial district. Designed in collaboration with architect of record Adamson Associates for developers La Caisse and Hines, the completion of 141 Bay Street marks the culmination of WilkinsonEyre's broader masterplan for the site.

This builds on the first phase at 81 Bay Street to establish a new transit-connected commercial campus spanning the Union Station rail corridor. The development introduces a pair of 250-metre commercial towers linked by a one-acre elevated sky park that spans active rail infrastructure. The sky park, developed in collaboration with landscape architects Public Work, is due to open later this year and will offer year-round programming to the public.

Both towers are defined by lightly folded glazed façades that create a repeating diamond geometry across every ten floors, giving the complex a distinctive visual rhythm that changes with the daylight. The façades not only contribute to the architectural identity but also optimize solar gain and reduce energy consumption, aligning with the project's ambitious sustainability goals.

The project presented an extraordinary opportunity to rethink how large commercial developments can contribute to the life of the city, according to Dominic Bettison, director at WilkinsonEyre. Rather than treating infrastructure as a barrier, the project embraces it as an organizing element that connects transit, landscape, workplace, and public space into a seamless urban experience. The development creates a new gateway into downtown Toronto while extending the energy of the financial district toward the waterfront.

CIBC SQUARE was built across three linked sites totaling eight acres, with the sky park forming the centerpiece of the masterplan. The one-acre park introduces gardens, walking paths, gathering spaces, and outdoor amenities above active rail lines. The design ensures that the park serves as a communal hub, hosting events, performances, and seasonal activities that draw both office workers and the general public.

The integration of multiple transportation modes including GO Transit, TTC, and the Union Station hub enhances connectivity, making the campus a model for transit-oriented development. The development was delivered in two phases. The first tower at 81 Bay Street rises 54 storeys and includes commercial office and trading floors alongside conference facilities, retail spaces, restaurants, and transit infrastructure. The second tower at 141 Bay Street completes the campus composition on the north side of the corridor.

Both towers share the diamond-geometry façade, creating a cohesive visual identity. Restaurants, fitness facilities, conference and event spaces, specially commissioned public artworks, and a series of green public plazas are integrated throughout the campus. The artworks, by renowned local and international artists, are curated to engage with the architectural and natural elements. Sustainability goals for the project included LEED and WELL Platinum certifications, prioritizing daylight access, air quality, occupant wellness, and energy efficiency.

The development employs advanced building systems such as high-performance glazing, efficient HVAC, and green roofs to minimize its environmental footprint. By repurposing air rights above active rail lines and creating new public realm, CIBC SQUARE demonstrates innovative urban development that balances commercial viability with community benefit. As Toronto continues to grow, this project sets a benchmark for future developments that seek to integrate infrastructure, nature, and urban life





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CIBC SQUARE Wilkinsoneyre Toronto Mixed-Use Development Sky Park

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