CIBC Mutual Fund Class Action: One Week Left to Claim Part of $11-Million Settlement

Eligible investors have until Nov. 18, 2026, to claim part of an $11-million class-action settlement involving CIBC and Renaissance mutual funds. The settlement resolves allegations that trailing commissions were improperly paid to discount brokers.

The deadline to claim part of an $11-million class-action settlement involving CIBC mutual funds is only one week away. Claims must be submitted by Nov. 18, 2026.

Anyone who held mutual fund units with CIBC or Renaissance Investments on or before Sept. 5, 2025, is eligible, as long as those investments were not held through a discount broker. The class-action lawsuit alleged that trailing commissions were improperly paid to discount brokers out of management fees tied to CIBC and Renaissance mutual funds. Mutual fund companies typically pay annual trailing commissions to financial advisers or brokers who oversee customer accounts.

Also read CIBC Mutual Fund Settlement Deadline Approaches for Discount Broker Clients

Class-action lawsuit details and allegations

Renaissance Investments is operated by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a CIBC subsidiary. A class-action notice explained the allegations. It is alleged that the defendants breached its duties as a trustee and fiduciary because the trailing commissions paid to discount brokers are excessive, inflated and/or unearned. The defendants are Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, CIBC Trust Corporation and CIBC Asset Management.

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They deny the allegations. The $11-million settlement is not considered an admission of liability or wrongdoing. Settlement funds will be deposited directly into the accounts of current CIBC mutual fund holders as well as current and previous Renaissance mutual fund holders. Previous CIBC mutual fund holders will need to submit a claim to receive funds.

Eligibility, claim process and expected payout

Claims can be done online at cibcmutualfundssettlement.com. According to a plan of allocation, eligible claimants should expect to receive about $32, although that figure could vary depending on the number of claimants. Kalloghlian Myers LLP, the Toronto-based law firm that oversaw the class action, stands to earn more than $3.6 million in legal fees as part of the settlement, according to court documents.

The CIBC logo was displayed on a flag in front of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. With files from CTVNews.ca National Digital Producer Tammy Ibrahimpoor.