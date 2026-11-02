Ciara Mageean, European 1,500m champion, dies at 34 after cancer battle

Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean, the 2024 European 1,500m gold medallist, has died of cancer at age 34, her family announced. Tributes have poured in from Athletics Ireland, World Athletics, Sebastian Coe and fellow athletes.

Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean, who won gold in the 1,500 meters at the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome, has died of cancer. She was 34.

A statement posted on her Instagram page said she died on Sunday morning. At 6:30 a.m. this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones, the statement said. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed, the statement added. The news was confirmed on November 02, 2026.

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Ciara Mageean career highlights and honors

Mageean won European gold in Rome on June 9, 2024, having clinched silver in the 1,500 in Munich in 2022. She placed fourth at the 2023 world championships and represented Ireland in two Olympics. Athletics Ireland said it was deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Ciara was a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many, the statement read.

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Her courage, warmth and spirit will leave a lasting legacy, Athletics Ireland added. World Athletics said it was deeply saddened by the news, calling her an inspiration to many, on and off the track. Australian middle-distance runner Jessica Hull posted a tribute on Instagram. There are no words.

Just the most beautiful person in every way imaginable, she wrote. Lucky to have shared some miles with you but even more special to have celebrated milestones at the finish line together, I am so grateful for every moment, rest easy Ciara, Hull added. Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, also paid tribute. It is with great sadness that we learned of Ciara’s passing this morning at such a young age, Coe said.

World Athletics president pays tribute

A European champion and inspiration to many, it is a sad day for our sport, her loss will be felt across the athletics community, he added. Mageean’s victory in Rome was one of the standout moments of her career. She celebrated after winning the gold medal in the women’s 1500 meters final at the European Athletics Championships, a moment captured by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino. She was a beloved figure in Irish athletics and beyond.

Her death at 34 has prompted an outpouring of grief from teammates, rivals and fans around the world. Mageean had been open about the challenges of her career and had become a role model for many young athletes. Her legacy extends beyond her medals, reflecting her courage and warmth. The athletics community is mourning the loss of a competitor who inspired many with her performances and her spirit.

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Family requests privacy amid grief

Tributes continued to arrive as news of her passing spread. Mageean’s family asked for privacy as they grieve. She is survived by her loved ones, who described her as a beloved daughter, sister, wife and friend.