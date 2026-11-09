Canadians abroad lose provincial health coverage as rules differ by province

Canadians who leave the country for more than a few months lose provincial health coverage, with different limits and waiting periods in every province. Return and replacement coverage gaps can be costly.

Canadians who leave the country for more than a few months lose their provincial or territorial health coverage, and the rules differ in every province and territory.

The gaps can be expensive, especially for the growing number of working-age Canadians heading abroad. In several provinces there is a waiting period of up to three months once you move back, and B.C. wait period, the rest of the month you arrive plus two more, applies to returning residents too. Ontario no longer has a waiting period at all.

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Statistics Canada Portrait of Canadian emigration found that in 2021, 67 per cent of Canadians living abroad were between 20 and 44. It is not only retirees heading south. And the bills are real even inside Canada. As CTV News reported, an Ontario man was charged $12,483 for an air ambulance after a heart attack in Alberta.

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If that can happen a couple of provinces over, imagine the bill if you are an ocean away. Every province and territory has a limit on how long you can be away and still keep coverage, and they do not match.

Ontario And Alberta Absence Rules

In Ontario, you can keep OHIP for up to two years on an extended absence, but only if you were physically in the province for at least 153 days in each of the two years before you leave, and you have to register at a ServiceOntario centre before you go. Alberta lets you stay outside Canada for less than six consecutive months without doing anything special, with extended absences of up to 24 months for travel and 48 months for work if you contact the plan first.

B.C. allows a 24-month extended absence, but only once every five years, and not if you already used the seven-month vacationer absence that year or the year before. A common mistake is assuming six months or 180 days is the universal rule and planning around it. Check your own province or territory page, then build the trip around the actual number. A temporary absence and a permanent move are treated completely differently.

If you move outside Canada permanently from B.C. , MSP coverage ends at the end of the month you leave, and you are expected to notify Health Insurance BC with your departure date and new address. Other provinces work on similar logic: once you stop being a resident, you stop being insured. Leaving the card active and hoping nobody checks is risky.

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Provinces and territories can ask you to prove you were actually there, and if you are trying to become a non-resident for tax purposes, a live provincial or territorial health card works against you. The CRA counts it as a secondary residential tie to Canada, which is exactly what you are trying to cut.

Coverage Limits And Evacuation Costs

Ontario out-of-country program pays up to $400 a day for intensive care, $200 a day for a regular hospital bed, and $50 a day for outpatient emergency care. B.C. pays $75 a day for emergency inpatient care, and its own government page notes that U.S. hospital costs often exceed US$1,000 a day. Neither plan covers a medical evacuation. The solution depends on how long you are gone.

For a trip or a snowbird winter, you want travel medical insurance. For an actual move, travel insurance usually will not work, because it is built for visits, not residence. You need international private medical insurance, which covers you as a resident of your new country and often includes evacuation. Coverage does not snap back the day you land.

Planning Your Return And Gap Policy

Before you leave, check your province or territory rules for returning residents, and budget for a short-term gap policy if you will need one. If you are retiring abroad and may come back, this matters even more, because a lot of later-life flexibility depends on knowing you can get care when you need it. Leaving Canada does not mean giving up on good health care. It means replacing a system you got by default with one you choose on purpose.

Know your province or territory limits, tell them when you go, buy insurance that matches how long you will be gone, and plan the return before the departure. Do that, and the health card in your wallet stops being a false sense of security and becomes one piece of a real plan.