Only 29 per cent of near-retirees can afford to retire as parental money troubles rise

Financial planner Christopher Liew outlines four warning signs that aging parents are running out of money, from credit card debt to early CPP, and how adult children can help without derailing their own retirement.

Only 29 per cent of Canadians aged 50 and older who have not yet retired say they can afford to retire when they want, according to the National Institute on Ageing 2025 survey.

That is down from 35 per cent in 2022. The finding comes from Christopher Liew, a CFP professional and CFA charterholder who shares personal finance insights with thousands of Canadian readers. Many people grow up assuming their parents have money figured out. They paid the bills, worried about tuition and never asked for a thing.

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When that changes, it can sneak up on you. In Liew's experience, by the time a parent asks for help, the problem has been building for years. The people stepping in are stretched too. As CTV News reported in May, more than half of Canada's caregivers juggle paid work alongside caring for a loved one.

Many say the pressure is becoming too much. Money trouble does not always look like a crisis. From what Liew has seen with clients, it shows up in small ways first. Here are four warning signs that you may be about to become your parents' financial safety net, and how to step in without wrecking your own retirement.

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Warning signs parents need financial help

The first sign is paying everyday bills with credit or the house. Watch if your parents carry a credit card balance month to month, open a line of credit, or tap a home equity line of credit to cover groceries and property tax. Borrowing for a new roof is one thing. Borrowing to keep the lights on means their income no longer covers their life.

Home equity worries Liew most. A reverse mortgage or HELOC can make sense as part of a real plan. But when it plugs a monthly gap, the interest quietly eats the cushion they will need for care later. You may never see their statements, but you will notice clues.

These include talk of consolidating debt, new cards arriving in the mail, or sudden interest in refinancing a house they owned outright. If you see more than one, ask a gentle question on your next visit. The second sign is income that is mostly CPP and OAS. In Liew's view, CPP and OAS were never meant to fund a whole retirement alone.

If your parents lack a workplace pension or meaningful RRSP or RRIF savings, they may be living right at the edge. One gauge is the Guaranteed Income Supplement, which tops up low-income seniors. A single senior needs annual income, not counting OAS, under 23,112 dollars to qualify. A parent near that line has very little room for surprises.

GIS is based on the previous year's tax return, so make sure they still file every spring. Watch too for a parent who started CPP at 60 because they needed cash rather than as a strategy. Taking it early cuts the payment by up to 36 per cent, and that reduction is permanent. The third sign is being asked for help just this once.

One off help can become a habit

The first request might be small: a car repair, a dental bill, a month of rent. Saying yes is natural, and Liew would never tell you not to help your parents. But one-off help has a way of turning into a monthly transfer. Before committing to anything regular, figure out what you can give without pausing your own RRSP or TFSA contributions.

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One of the biggest regrets Liew sees in retirees is giving money to family before securing their own future. He covered that and nine other regrets in a recent Blueprint Financial video. The same logic applies when money flows up to your parents instead of down to your kids. If you have children, you could be squeezed from both directions.

In a 2026 BMO survey, 49 per cent of Canadians said they plan to help their adult children financially, and 83 per cent of that group said they understand it will hurt their own retirement. The fourth sign is no clear plan if their health changes. This is the sign that turns a manageable situation into an emergency.

Protect your own retirement plans

If you do not know where their accounts are, whether they have a will, or who holds power of attorney, you will be scrambling at the worst possible time. You do not need every detail on Day 1. Start with a simple list of where their accounts are, copies of their will and power of attorney documents, and the name of anyone who already helps them with money, such as an accountant or advisor.

Liew covered how to start that conversation in his CTV News column on talking to aging parents about money. If you also notice confusion around bills or unusual withdrawals, he wrote about those red flags in his piece on money mistakes that can signal cognitive decline. If your parent relies on you for basics like food and shelter because of a physical or mental infirmity, look into the federal Canada caregiver credit.

They do not have to live with you to qualify. For those noticing these signs, Liew offers a final thought: spotting them does not mean your parents failed, and it does not mean you are on the hook forever. It means you still have time, which is the most valuable thing you can have here. Have the honest conversation early, decide what you can realistically offer, and protect your own plan while you do it.

Helping your parents should not turn you into the next generation that cannot afford to retire.