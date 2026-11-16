Retiring at 58 requires planning in your 40s and 50s, says financial planner

A certified financial planner outlines a decade-by-decade strategy for early retirement, from calculating your real retirement number to delaying CPP and mapping your gap years, as the average Canadian retirement age hits a record 65.4.

Retiring at 58 instead of 67 buys you nine extra years of freedom, and the people who pull it off are not always the highest earners.

They are the ones who got the timing right. The moves that make early retirement possible do not happen in the year you leave work. They happen in your 40s and 50s, usually a decade before they pay off. Canadians as a whole are heading in the other direction.

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Record Retirement Ages and New Tax Rules

According to Statistics Canada, the average retirement age hit a record 65.4 in 2025. The labour force participation rate for people 65 and older reached 15.2 per cent, the highest since tracking began in 1976. Ottawa is floating a change to the back end of retirement. Budget 2026, released on Nov. 5, proposes an RRSP-for-life that would end the forced conversion of your RRSP to a RRIF at 71.

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Minimum withdrawals after 71 would stay. That would be welcome in your 70s, but it does not help you cover the years between 58 and 65. Those are the years that decide whether early retirement works. In your 40s, figure out your real retirement number.

BMO's Annual Retirement Survey, released in February, found Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million to retire comfortably. That is up from $1.54 million a year earlier, and 36 per cent do not expect to get there. The number that matters is based on your own spending, not a survey average.

Calculating Your Retirement Number and TFSA Role

Take what you spend in a year, subtract what CPP and OAS will eventually cover, and figure out how many years you need to fund on your own before those benefits start. The job in your 40s is to do this calculation once, write it down, and revisit it every year or two. Also in your 40s, treat your TFSA like a Swiss Army knife.

It can be your emergency fund, your bridge income between 58 and 65, your tax-free top-up once CPP and OAS start, and the money you leave behind without a tax bill. Withdrawals are tax-free and do not count as income for OAS or GIS purposes. The room comes back the following year, so you can use it and refill it. Max out your room every year and decide in advance which job the money is for.

A TFSA with no assigned purpose is the one that gets spent. In your 40s and 50s, get rid of the mortgage before you stop working. As CTV News reported, the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate to 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28, its first hike since 2023, and said another increase is possible.

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Mortgage Free Debt and CPP Timing

A mortgage payment in your first retirement years has to come out of your savings at the worst possible time, before CPP and OAS are there to help. If your target retirement age is 58, your amortization should end by 58, not 70. Your 50s are about sequencing. Under current CPP rules, starting before 65 reduces your payment by 0.6 per cent for every month you are early.

That works out to 36 per cent less at 60. Waiting past 65 adds 0.7 per cent per month, up to 42 per cent more at 70. Taking CPP at 60 just because you stopped working at 58 locks in that 36 per cent cut for life. It is usually better for an early retiree to live on TFSA and RRSP money between 58 and 65 and let CPP keep growing.

RRSP withdrawals in those low-income years are usually taxed lightly, and because they happen before OAS starts, they do not eat into your OAS. In your 50s, put the whole plan on paper. Write out, year by year, which account pays the bills from your target retirement age to 71. If you cannot fill in every year, you are not ready yet.

Writing Your Financial Plan on Paper

That is a very useful thing to learn at 52 rather than 59. The financial regrets heard most from retirees trace back to a decision that was available 10 years earlier and never got made: the debt that was not cleared, the withdrawal order nobody thought about, the plan that never got written down. Retiring early does come down to a number, but you do not reach it by accident.

It is a sequence of decisions you make years before you need them, mostly while you are busy with everything else. Your 40s build the engine, and your 50s decide whether it gets you out the door. None of this requires perfection, just starting the right things early enough that time does most of the work.