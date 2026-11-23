A 2026 TELUS Health survey found 60 per cent of Canadian workers who pay into a workplace retirement or savings plan do not fully understand how it works, while Statistics Canada data shows only 37.6 per cent of paid workers were covered by a registered pension plan in 2024.

A 2026 TELUS Health survey found that 60 per cent of Canadian workers who pay into a workplace retirement or savings plan do not fully understand how it works.

That means money is coming off every paycheque into something many people cannot quite explain. Statistics Canada's latest pension data, released in July, shows that only 37.6 per cent of paid workers were covered by a registered pension plan in 2024. Put differently, more than six in 10 workers were not in a registered pension plan.

Also read Earth's Temporary Mini-Moon 2026 QQ8 to Leave in Early December

Understanding workplace retirement plan types

A workplace pension was the single biggest difference between a comfortable retiree and a stretched one, based on a review of retiree incomes for a recent CTVNews.ca column. The rules around retirement accounts may also be shifting. The federal budget tabled on Nov. 5 proposes an RRSP-for-life that would end the forced conversion to a registered retirement income fund at age 71. Minimum withdrawals would still apply.

Advertisement

That proposal is still at the consultation stage. RBC notes it could also mean changes to the pension rules that govern locked-in accounts. It is a good moment to get familiar with what you have. There are three main kinds of workplace plans, and they work very differently.

With a defined benefit plan, your employer promises a set retirement income, usually based on your salary and your years in the plan. With a defined contribution plan, you know how much goes in, but what you get at retirement depends on how the investments perform. A group RRSP is the third kind. A group RRSP is an individual RRSP that you pay into through payroll deductions, and your employer may contribute too.

Your plan booklet or annual statement will tell you which one you have. If you cannot find either, ask HR. It is a two-minute email, and every other tip on this list depends on the answer. If your employer matches your contributions, that match is part of your pay.

Securing employer match contributions

Skipping it is one of the most expensive mistakes you can make with a workplace plan, because you are turning down money that has already been offered to you. Check two things: the percentage of salary your employer will match, and whether you have to opt in or raise your own contribution to get all of it. Many people sit at the default contribution rate for years without realizing a higher match was available.

If money is tight, try to contribute enough to capture the full match before putting savings anywhere else. This applies to defined contribution plans and group RRSPs, where the investment results land on you. Start by checking whether you picked your own investments or were placed in the plan's default fund. The default is not always a good fit for your age or your comfort with risk.

Reviewing investment fees and options

Then log in to your plan's website and look at two things: the mix of stocks and bonds, and the fee on each fund. If you are not sure what suits you, ask your plan provider to walk you through the options instead of leaving it untouched. Fees matter more than they look. A difference of one percentage point a year compounds over decades, so compare the lower-cost options on the menu before settling.

Advertisement

If you change jobs, your pension does not automatically come with you. Ask your plan administrator when your employer's contributions vest, meaning they are fully yours, because the rules depend on your plan and on whether it is regulated provincially or federally. When you leave, you will generally choose between staying in the plan, moving the money to a new employer's plan, or transferring it to a locked-in account such as a locked-in retirement account, or LIRA.

Locked-in means you cannot cash it out whenever you like. Group RRSP money generally is not locked in under pension law, which makes it tempting to withdraw. Resist that. Know which rules govern your account before you touch it.

Checking RRSP contribution limits

A workplace pension reduces how much you can put into your own RRSP. Your employer reports a pension adjustment in Box 52 of your T4, and the CRA uses it to lower your RRSP room for the following year. A group RRSP works differently: there is no pension adjustment, because your contributions and your employer's count directly against your RRSP room.

Before you make a personal RRSP contribution, look up your deduction limit on your latest notice of assessment or in CRA My Account. Overcontributing can lead to penalties, and it catches people who assume their pension does not count. Once you know your room, you can decide where extra savings should go. A workplace retirement plan is one of the few parts of your finances that runs on autopilot, which is why it is easy to ignore.

You do not need to become a pension expert. Know what type of plan you have, take the full match, check your investments, understand what happens if you leave, and know your RRSP room. An hour with your plan booklet now can save you from an expensive surprise later.